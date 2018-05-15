SC decision on quo warranto begins and ends with the word ‘integrity’

First word

I FEEL gratified that since my return to opinion-writing three years ago, when Supertyphoon Yolanda (Haiyan) devastated my home region of East Visayas, I have been witness to some of the most historic and significant decisions of the Philippine Supreme Court concerning our public life.

Probably because of my background in literary criticism and English studies, it has been an added pleasure for me to analyze the text of judicial decisions and enjoy their literary felicities, comprehend their meaning, and relate them to contemporary public affairs and public policy issues, two areas of study of special interest to me.

Three major SC decisions

It was in these circumstances that I came to study three outstanding decisions handed down by the Supreme Court:

1. The Supreme Court decision on the Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP) of the Benigno Aquino 3rd administration on July 1, 2014, which declared certain acts and practices under the DAP, National Budget Circular 541 and related issuances from the executive were unconstitutional. The court voted 13-0 against the DAP.

2. The Supreme Court ruling on the Grace Poe disqualification cases, on April15, 2016, wherein the court declared Grace Poe- Llamanzares to be a natural-born citizen of the country under the terms of the 1935 Constitution because she was a foundling.

This ruling was notable, not for the ponencia written by Associate Justice Jose Perez, but for the dissenting opinion of Associate Justice Arturo Brion, who discussed the key issues extensively, and pointed out the various erroneous rulings of the ponencia. Brion contended that the Court’s majority grossly violated the rule of law.

The Grace Poe ruling is bound to be revisited at some point. Could this be the reason why the popular senator seems reluctant to run for reelection next year?

3. The most current Supreme Court decision on the quo warranto petition against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno on May 11, 2018, which declared that Sereno’s appointment as chief justice was void ab initio and that consequently the post of chief justice is hereby declared vacated. The ponencia, written by Associate Justice Noel Tijam was supported by a court majority of eight justices.

Each of these decisions was dramatic and contentious to the end. Disputes remained even after the verdicts were handed down. The same will happen to the Sereno decision.

Bad-mouthing the ruling

There is now an effort to take attention away from the ponencia of Justice Tijam, by misdirecting it toward the dissenting opinions of two justices (appointees of Aquino, like Sereno), who took to bad-mouthing the decision.

These efforts are puerile when set side by side with the Tijam ruling, which is obviously the work of a jurist and stylist.

One of the most remarkable qualities of the ruling is the way it opens and closes with the word and concept of “integrity.” This is one of Tijam’s strategies to clinch the argument for Sereno’s ouster.

The importance of integrity

I quote the opening passages of the ruling:

“Integrity has, at all times, been stressed to be one of the required qualifications of a judge. It is not a new concept in the vocation of administering and dispensing justice…

“Neither is integrity a complex concept necessitating esoteric philosophical disquisitions to be understood. Simply, it is a qualification of being honest, truthful, and having steadfast adherence to moral and ethical principles.

“Integrity connotes being consistent – doing the right thing in accordance with the law and ethical standards every time.

“Hence, every judicial officer in any society is required to comply, not only with the laws and legislations, but with codes and canons of conduct and ethical standards as well, without derogation. Mental dishonesty and moral mischief breed all that integrity is not.

“In our jurisdiction, one cannot be qualified to be a member of the Judiciary, lacking such mandatory requirement of ‘proven integrity.’

“Inevitably, an appointee to the position of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court must be the exemplar of honesty, probity and integrity. The purpose of this requirement is self-evident as the Chief Justice heads the Judiciary and adjudicates cases as a member of the Court that ‘has the last word on what the law is.’ Together with other justices, the Chief Justice also disciplines members of the Bar for misconduct. The significance of probity and integrity as a requirement for appointment to the Judiciary is underscored by the fact that such qualifications are not explicitly required of the President, the Vice President or the Members of Congress under the Constitution. The Constitution, thus, demands in no uncertain terms that the Chief Justice be the embodiment of moral and ethical principles. He or she must be of unquestionable character, possessed of moral authority to demand obedience to the law and to impose a rule of conduct. Indeed, one who exacts compliance with the law and ethical standards should be their foremost adherent.

An unprecedented case

“In this unprecedented case for quo warranto against the incumbent Chief Justice, the Republic entreats this Court to declare Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno (respondent) ineligible to hold the highest post in the Judiciary for failing to regularly disclose her assets, liabilities and net worth as a member of the career service prior to her appointment as an Associate Justice, and later as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, in violation of the Constitution, the Anti-Graft Law, and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.”

Epilogue: Integrity

When Justice Tijam gets to his conclusion, he returns to the theme of “integrity.” He writes in the epilogue of the ponencia:

“The foregoing discourse thins down to a public officer’s accountability to the public. The very purpose and nature of public office is grounded upon it being a public trust. No less than our Constitution gave special importance to the principle of a public office being a public trust.

“It is… an established principle that public office is not ‘property’ but is a public trust or agency, governed by the Constitution and by existing laws. There is no Torrens title to a public office.

“The right to hold public office under our political system is…not a natural right. It exists, when it exists at all, only because and by virtue of some law expressly or impliedly creating and conferring it. Needless to say, before one can hold public office, he or she must be eligible in accordance with the qualifications fixed by law and the authority conferring and creating the office. There is no such thing as a vested interest or an estate in an office, or even an absolute right to hold office. A public officer who is not truthful, not forthright, in complying with the qualifications to public office, perforce, has not legally qualified, was not legally appointed, and consequently, has not legally assumed the said public office. A disqualification cannot be erased by intentional concealment of certain defects in complying with the qualifications to public office set by the Constitution and laws. The passage of time will not cure such invalidity of holding public office, much less foreclose the right and duty of the government, the keeper of the said public office, to oust and remove the usurper.

“It cannot be over-emphasized that public service requires integrity. For this reason, public servants must, at all times, exhibit the highest sense of honesty.

“In this case, it was found that respondent is ineligible to hold the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court position for lack of integrity on account of her failure to file a substantial number of SALNs and also, her failure to submit the required SALNs to the JBC during her application for the position.

“Again, one of the constitutional duties of a public officer is to submit a declaration under oath of his or her assets, liabilities, and net worth upon assumption of office and as often thereafter as may be required by law. When the Constitution and the law exact obedience, public officers must comply and not offer excuses. When a public officer is unable or unwilling to comply, he or she must not assume office in the first place, or if already holding one, he or she must vacate that public office because it is the correct and honorable thing to do. A public officer who ignores, trivializes or disrespects constitutional and legal provisions, as well as the canons of ethical standards, forfeits his or her right to hold and continue in that office.

“WHEREFORE, the Petition for Quo Warranto is GRANTED. Respondent Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno is found DISQUALIFIED from and is hereby adjudged GUILTY of UNLAWFULLY HOLDING and EXERCISING the OFFICE OF THE CHIEF JUSTICE. Accordingly, Respondent Maria Lourdes P. A. Sereno is OUSTED and EXCLUDED therefrom.”

