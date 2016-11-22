SC defers action on petition to exhume Marcos

The Supreme Court (SC) has deferred action on the petition seeking the exhumation of the remains of former President Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

During the deliberations of the SC en banc, the justices decided to postpone action on the case because the ponente, Justice Diosdado Peralta, was on leave.

The tribunal will tackle the petition next week.

On Monday, separate petitions were filed before the SC en banc by martial law activists who asked the high court to cite in contempt the Marcos family and some military officials for the unannounced interment of Marcos.

Many people were caught by surprise on Friday when the remains of Marcos was flown from Ilocos Norte to the heroes’ cemetery.

The petitioners asked the court to order the detention of Marcos’ heirs and military officials involved “until they have satisfactorily cleansed themselves of the contemptuous act or until such further orders of the Court.”

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said Marcos’ remains should be exhumed because the decision of the high court allowing the burial of the former leader at the heroes’ cemetery is not yet final and executory. JOMAR CANLAS