SC denies Sereno petition for inhibition by 5 associate justices

BAGUIO CITY – The Supreme Court en banc denied Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno’s request for inhibition by five associate justices ahead of the high tribunal’s oral arguments on Tuesday on a quo warranto petition, which Solicitor General Jose Calida filed against the top magistrate.

The five associate justices are: Teresita Leonardo-de Castro, Diosdado Peralta, Lucas Bersamin, Francis Jardeleza and Noel Tijam.

The five justices testified against Sereno when the Justice panel of the House of Representatives heard the impeachment complaint filed against her.

The solicitor general, in his quo warranto petition, asked the high tribunal to nullify Sereno’s appointment as chief justice. He claimed that Sereno is unlawfully holding her post because she did not fully disclose her wealth.

The justice committee of the House of Representatives has found probable cause to impeach Sereno and submitted its recommendation to the plenary for a final vote.

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday ordered Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez to “fast-track” the proceedings, saying he wanted Sereno out of the Supreme Court.

An irate Duterte gave the order after Sereno earlier in the day asked the President to explain why Calida had filed a quo warranto petition against her.

Sereno is facing impeachment for alleged betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the constitution, and corruption.