    SC disallows P8-B Napocor allowances

    The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    THE Supreme Court (SC) has ruled that there was no legal basis to
    grant the back payment of additional Cost of Living Allowance (COLA)
    and Amelioration Allowance (AA) to National Power Corp. (Napocor)
    personnel worth billions of pesos from July 1, 1989 to March 16, 1999.

    In a full-court ruling, the SC held that the Regional Trial Court
    (RTC) “should have been more prudent in granting the immediate
    execution, considering that the execution of the judgment award
    involves the payment of almost P8.5 billion in public funds.”

    “Wherefore, the petitions for certiorari and prohibition… are
    granted. The decision dated November 28, 2008, joint order dated March
    20, 2009 and writ of execution dated March 23, 2009 of the [RTC] of
    Quezon City, Branch 84… vacated and set aside. The Temporary
    Restraining Order [TRO] dated April 15, 2009 is made permanent. So
    ordered,” the ruling said.

    The case stemmed from a petition for mandamus filed by the president
    of the National Power Corporation Employees Consolidated Union (NECU)
    and the president of the National Power Corporation Employees and
    Workers Union (NEWU) before the RTC.

    It sought to direct the Napocor, its president and its board of
    Directors to release and pay the COLA and AA to all Napocor employees.

    On August 21, 1989, Congress enacted Republic Act 6758, or the
    Compensation and Position Classification Act of 1989, to standardize
    compensation and benefits of public employees, effective July 1, 1989.

    The law applied to all positions, whether appointive or elective,
    including those in government-owned and controlled corporations.

    It also provided that all allowances and other additional compensations
    not otherwise stated “shall be deemed included” in the prescribed
    standardized salary rates.

    On November 28, 2008, the RTC rendered its decision in favor of NECU and NEWU.

    According to the trial court, the determination of whether the COLA
    and AA had been factually integrated was already resolved when the
    Napocor Committee certified that the COLA and AA of the employees from
    July 1, 1989 to December 31, 1993 were not factually integrated into
    their standardized salaries.

    The trial court also cited “De Jesus, Philippine Ports Authority (PPA)
    Employees Hired After July 1, 1989, and Metropolitan Waterworks and
    Sewerage.”

    On April 14, 2009, the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) filed a very
    urgent plea for a TRO to enjoin the implementation of the trial
    court’s November 28, 2008 decision.

    Thus, in a resolution dated April 15, 2009, the SC issued a TRO
    against the writ of execution until the case was brought again before
    the High Court.

    In its ruling dated February 7, 2017 that was released only recently, the SC
    held that the trial court operated on the mistaken assumption that the
    OSG represented Napocor.

    “At this point in the proceedings, the [OSG] had already withdrawn its
    appearance as counsel for Napocor and entered its appearance as the
    People’s Tribune.”

    “In presenting an adverse position, the OSG could not be deemed to
    have admitted the material allegations of the complaint.”

    It further held that “money claims and judgments against the
    government must first be filed with the Commission on Audit.”

    “Trial courts have already been strongly cautioned against the
    issuance of writs of execution in cases involving the disbursement of
    public funds in Supreme Court Administrative Circular No.10-2000,” the SC said. JOMAR CANLAS

