Monday, October 9, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»»SC EYES INFO OFFICES IN LOCAL COURTS

    SC EYES INFO OFFICES IN LOCAL COURTS

    0
    on At a Glance

    BACOLOD CITY: The Supreme Court plans to put up information offices (PIO) in local courts but hindered by budgetary constraints, Court Administrator Theodore Te, said during a forum here on Friday. Speaking before 30 participants to the forum, “Uncovering the Courts: Media Training on Monitoring the Judiciary,” Te pointed out that all judicial stations would be filled with a PIO. “What we’re doing right now is to empower the judge because we can’t afford yet to put a PIO for all the courts. We move to streamline communications strategy along the courts,” he said. The training forum was initiated by Hustisya Natin, a group of non-government organizations aimed at empowering civil society including the media to monitor the courts, in partnership with the Negros Press Club.

    Advertisements

    Eugene Y. Adiong

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.