SC EYES INFO OFFICES IN LOCAL COURTS

BACOLOD CITY: The Supreme Court plans to put up information offices (PIO) in local courts but hindered by budgetary constraints, Court Administrator Theodore Te, said during a forum here on Friday. Speaking before 30 participants to the forum, “Uncovering the Courts: Media Training on Monitoring the Judiciary,” Te pointed out that all judicial stations would be filled with a PIO. “What we’re doing right now is to empower the judge because we can’t afford yet to put a PIO for all the courts. We move to streamline communications strategy along the courts,” he said. The training forum was initiated by Hustisya Natin, a group of non-government organizations aimed at empowering civil society including the media to monitor the courts, in partnership with the Negros Press Club.

