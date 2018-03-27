SC favors Lucio Tan in PAL labor dispute

THE Supreme Court (SC) has reversed itself and sided with business tycoon Lucio Tan in a long-standing labor dispute with cabin crew of flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL).

In a resolution dated March 20, 2018, the Supreme Court en banc ruled to grant the second motion for reconsideration filed by PAL, declaring that the Tan-led airline was not guilty of illegal dismissal when it retrenched 1,400 striking flight attendants in 1998, because it complied with the rules on quitclaims.

The ruling also meant that PAL does not have to pay P3 billion in damages to members of the Flight Attendants and Stewards Association of the Philippines (Fasap) who joined the crippling airline strike two decades ago.

The magistrates voted 7-2. Five justices inhibited.

The decision was penned by Justice Lucas Bersamin, with Justices Diosdado Peralta, Samuel Martires, Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, Estela Perlas-Bernabe, Noel Tijam and Alexander Gesmundo concurring.

The dissenters were Justices Marvic Leonen and Andres Reyes Jr. Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno did not join the voting as she was on indefinite leave because of the impeachment charges against her.

The five justices who recused because of previous relationships with parties to the case were Antonio Carpio, Presbitero Velasco Jr., Teresita Leonardo-de Castro, Mariano del Castillo and Francis Jardeleza.

The court en banc took cognizance of the case despite a final ruling of a division of the tribunal. The en banc had discovered that a wrong division ruled on the case.

Quitclaims upheld

The court en banc argued that PAL was able to comply with the requirements for the release and quitclaim agreement that was signed by the retrenched employees.

PAL’s cabin crew, the ruling stated, was fully aware of the conditions set forth in the agreement like the fixed amount of compensation and benefits.

“There is no question that the employees who had occupied the position of flight crew knew and understood the English language. Hence, they fully comprehended the terms used in the release and quitclaim they signed,” the court said.

“Indeed, not all quitclaims are per se invalid or against public policy. A quitclaim is invalid or contrary to public policy only: (1) where there is clear proof that the waiver was wrangled from an unsuspecting or gullible person; or (2) where the terms of settlement are unconscionable on their face. Based on these standards, we uphold the release and quitclaims signed by the retrenched employees herein,” it pointed out.

The ponencia of then Justice Arturo Brion that caused the elevation of the case to the en banc junked the motion for reconsideration filed by Fasap on October 17, 2011, and ruled that the recall of the September 7, 2011 resolution was legally correct because of the procedural lapse.

In the original ruling, dated July 22, 2008, the Supreme Court ordered the reinstatement with full back wages, of 1,400 flight attendants retrenched by PAL at the height of a strike.