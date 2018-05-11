SC ‘final arbiter of law’—Palace

THE Supreme Court is “the final arbiter of the law,” Malacañang said on Friday, after the high tribunal ousted its Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

“The High Court has spoken. Let us respect its decision granting the quo warranto petition as the proper remedy and the quo warranto petition ruling against Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno,” Palace Spokesman Harry Roque told reporters.

“The Supreme Court, a co-equal branch of government, is duty-bound to uphold the Constitution. The court ruling is likewise an assertion of the supremacy of the fundamental law of the land,” he said.

On Friday, Sereno was removed from office after her colleagues, voting 8-6, granted the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida.

She was ousted for her failure to submit the required statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth when she was applying for the Chief Justice position.

The decision is expected to be immediately executory, pending the filing of a motion for reconsideration by Sereno.

Sereno was appointed to the post by former president Benigno Aquino 3rd, after her predecessor, Renato Corona, was ousted by the Senate impeachment court in 2012 for his failure to fully disclose his wealth. Corona died of cardiac arrest in April 2016. CATHERINE S. VALENTE