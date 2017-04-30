SC to govt units: Ensure compliance with Clean Water Act

THE Supreme Court (SC) has acted on petitions filed by Maynilad Water Services (Maynilad) and Manila Water Company Inc. in connection with compliance of concerned government agencies with Republic Act (RA) 9275 or the Philippine Clean Water Act of 2004.

In a four-page resolution, the SC en banc required the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to inform the court of the status of the compliance with Rule 7.1.1 and 8.2 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of Republic Act 9275, as well as Sections 14 and 19 of the act.

It also ordered DENR to inform the SC on its list of categories of the industry sector, its obligation relative to water quality standards, if any, and its plan with respect to solid waste disposal, and to copy furnish the parties, as well as all government agencies directed in its resolution with its manifestation, all within 15 days from notice.

Besides the DENR, the SC also ordered several government agencies to act on water concessionaires’ concerns that include the Department of Health, Department of Public Works and Highways, National Sewerage and Septage Management Program Office in the DPWH, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Local Water Utilities Administration and Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA).

The SC also required the DILG to furnish the court with a complete list of Highly Urbanized Cities (HUCs) in the Philippines.

It directed all the local government units of HUCs to submit to it, among others, a report on the status of their compliance with Sec. 8 of RA 9275, and furnish the court with a summary of these reports within 15 days from notice.

The court asked LLDA to furnish the court a list of industries comprising the management area under its administration.

In its resolution promulgated by clerk of court Felipa Anama last April 4 that was released only recently, the SC also required Maynila and Manila Water to each submit an updated list of the respective service areas under their concession agreements with the Metropolitan

Waterworks and Sewerage System, as well as their updated report on the status of their compliance with the same provision of the law. JOMAR CANLAS

“All parties to these cases and all government agencies directed in this resolution may traverse any or all of the manifestations submitted within fifteen (15) days from receipt of the last manifestation required by this resolution,” the court said.