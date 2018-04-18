SC grants overtime pay for Sereno staff

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the plea of Chief Justice on leave Maria Lourdes Sereno to give overtime pay to her security personnel and staff.

The high court made the decision after deliberating on the issue during its en banc session.

Unimpeachable sources told The Manila Times the tribunal allowed the certifications issued by Sereno’s Judicial Staff Head Czarina E. Samonte-Villanueva for the government to pay the expenses of the chief justice’s personel from March 1 to 31, 2018, the period the chief magistrate started her leave.

Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio led the granting of the release of allowances and overtime pay to the staff and security men of Sereno. He will draft the guidelines to be followed in the payment of the benefits and overtime pay for 24 employees.