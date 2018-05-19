SC is the court of last resort; nowhere to go from there

THE issues have polarized the nation, the court’s action will be viewed with criticism, whichever way it goes, but to remain stoic in the face of extant necessity is a greater risk. The Supreme Court is the chosen guardian of the Constitution. Circumspection and good judgment dictate that the holder of the lamp must quickly protect it from the gusts of wind so that the flame can continue to burn.” These words of Justice Vitug are pertinent now as it was in 2003.

The Supreme Court has spoken. In a collegial decision, it found Ma. Lourdes P.A. Sereno guilty of unlawfully holding and exercising the office of the Chief Justice. Thus, Sereno was immediately ousted and excluded from the post.

Various personalities and sectors of the society quickly assailed the decision of the high court en banc, with some threatening to review the court’s decision per media reports. Am I reading this right? Reviewing and putting a seal of approval on the Supreme Court’s decision? Where on earth did they get this notion?

I am not a constitutional expert, but I know the fundamentals of our Constitution. I do not claim to be a law expert, but I know my basic law. As far as I know, the Supreme Court is the court of last resort. There is nowhere else to go to question its actions.

Hierarchy of courts

The Supreme Court itself held that it “is a court of last resort, and must so remain if it is to satisfactorily perform the functions assigned to it by fundamental Charter and immemorial tradition. It cannot and should not be burdened with the task of dealing with causes in the first instance. Its original jurisdiction to issue the so-called extraordinary writs should be exercised only where absolutely necessary or where serious and important reasons exist therefor. Hence, that jurisdiction should generally be exercised relative to actions or proceedings before the Court of Appeals, or before constitutional or other tribunals, bodies or agencies whose acts for some reason or another, are not controllable by the Court of Appeals. Where the issuance of an extraordinary writ is also within the competence of the Court of Appeals or a Regional Trial Court, it is in either of these courts that the specific action for the writ’s procurement must be presented. This is and should continue to be the policy in this regard, a policy that courts and lawyers must strictly observe.”

More importantly there is after all a hierarchy of courts. Decisions of the lower courts can be questioned before the Regional Trial Courts (RTC). If one is aggrieved by the decision of the RTC, one can bring the case up to the Court of Appeals (CA). The decision or resolution of the CA can be appealed before the Supreme Court. Once the SC renders a decision, it can no longer be assailed. There is no more court, or even another branch of government, where relief from the SC’s decision can be availed of.

Simply, the Supreme Court is the last and final court of the land.

Branches of government

Fundamentally, and as provided for by the Constitution, there are three sorts of power in this government: the legislative, the executive, and the judiciary. This idea of a tripartite government gave rise to the principle of separation of powers and checks and balances.

It has been accepted norm in democracies that there should be sufficient division of functions among the three branches of government to avoid the concentration of power in any one branch. In layman’s terms, the legislative branch makes the laws; the executive branch sees to the faithful implementation of these laws; and the judicial branch interprets the law and settles controversies in its implementation.

The revered Justice Jose P. Laurel, in a 1939 case, wrote: “It is now beyond debate that the principle of separation of powers 1) allows the blending of some of the executive, legislative, or judicial powers in one body; 2) does not prevent one branch of government from inquiring into the affairs of the other branches to maintain the balance of power; 3) but ensures that there is no encroachment on matters within the exclusive jurisdiction of the other branches.”

The power of judicial review

The Constitution is a definition of the powers of government. It vests solely on the Supreme Court the power of judicial review. It is through this power of judicial review hat the Supreme Court checks the exercise of power of the other branches of government. It is the final arbiter of disputes involving the proper allocation and exercise of the different powers under the Constitution.

In 2003, the Supreme Court declared as unconstitutional certain sections of the Rules of Procedure in Impeachment Proceedings of the House of Representatives and barred the filing of a second impeachment case against one of its own, the then Chief Justice, Hilario Davide Jr.

Indeed, the Supreme Court, as Justice Tijam aptly said, “has the last word on what the law is.”

Now, can the Senate of the Philippines review the decision of the Supreme Court? Someone even claimed that the Filipinos must be given time to review it. They can view and re-view it a thousand times, file resolution after resolution, but they cannot change it.

As bystanders we can clearly observe that the people—who should be protecting and upholding our democracy—are the very same people subverting it.

allinsight.manilatimes@gmail.com

www.facebook.com/All.Insight.Manila.Times