SC issues another writ of amparo on Oplan Tokhang

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued another writ of amparo and temporary protection order (TPO) for the wife of a man killed by policemen under Oplan Tokhang, the anti- drug campaign of the Duterte administration.

The SC en banc issued the protective writ in favor of Christina Macandog, wife of Joselito Gonzales, who died of multiple gunshot wounds on July 5, 2015 in Antipolo City.

The writ was directed against respondents Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno, Philippine National Police chief Ronald Dela Rosa, Chief Supt. Valfrie Tabian, Senior Supt. Adriano Enong, Supt. Simnar Semacio Gran, Inspector Dogwe, Allen Cadag, Mark Riel Canilon, and several John Does coming from the Antipolo City Police Station and

Provincial Special Operating Unit Team.

A petition for writ of amparo is a remedy available to any person whose right to life, liberty and security is violated or threatened by an unlawful act or omission of a public official or employee, or of a private individual or entity.

In the petition, Macandog said that she has been in hiding since her husband died.

The TPO prohibits the respondents from entering within a radius of one-kilomenter from the residences and work addresses of Macandog.

The high court also ordered the Court of Appeals to decide whether the issuance of a permanent protection order is warranted.

In January this year, the SC issued a writ of amparo for the relatives of four garbage collectors also killed under Oplan Tokhang.

The Philippine National Police has suspended the anti-drug campaign because of the involvement of some police officers in the kidnapping and killing of a South Korean businessman under the guise of Oplan Tokhang.