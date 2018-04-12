SC issues show cause order to Marcos, Robredo over violation of ‘gag orders’

BAGUIO CITY: The Supreme Court (SC) issued a “show cause order” against the camps of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Leonor “Leni” Robredo over statements to media regarding the ongoing recount and revision of ballots in the 2016 vice presidential elections.

In a resolution, the high tribunal, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), directed both camps to explain why they should not be cited for contempt.

“In view of the foregoing, the Tribunal resolves to: Direct the parties to Show Cause and Explain, within 10 days from receipt hereof, why they should not be cited for contempt for violating the Resolution dated February 13, 2018, and March 20, 2018,” the PET ruled. JOMAR CANLAS