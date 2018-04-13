SC issues show cause order vs Marcos, Robredo

The Supreme Court (SC) has issued a show-cause order against the camps or former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

The order was issued in connection with the statements given to media by the two camps who are under a gag order.

The SC, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), directed both camps to explain why they should not be cited for contempt “for violating the Resolution dated February 13, 2018, and March 20, 2018.”

On the first day of the manual recount of votes for vice president, Marcos’ camp claimed that wet ballots and missing audit logs were discovered.

This was shrugged off by Robredo’s camp, saying these incidents could not be considered proof of fraud.