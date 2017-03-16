SC junks Hataman poll petition vs Comelec, rival

The Supreme Court en banc on Tuesday junked a petition filed by Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) Gov. Mujiv Hataman against the Commission on Elections (Comelec) and his opponent in the May 2016 polls, former Sulu governor Abdusakur Tan.

Hataman, a member of the Liberal Party, won with 875,200 votes as against Tan’s 345,280 votes.

Hataman’s petition was against the Comelec Second Division and Tan, who had claimed massive fraud against the eventual winner of the elections.

The Second Division dismissed Hataman’s protest on January 24 that it sustained in an order released on February 14.

The ARMM governor had said Tan’s petition was insufficient in form and substance.

He added that the Comelec has no jurisdiction over the poll protest since it was an issue of petition for declaration of failure of elections and there was not an iota of evidence that was presented to support Tan’s allegations.