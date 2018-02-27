SC justices force Sereno to take indefinite leave of absence–sources

THE Supreme Court en banc forced Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno to take an indefinite leave of absence starting on Thursday after she was confronted by the Justices of the high court, according to Manila Times sources privy to the meeting on Tuesday.

Some of the justices even asked for Sereno’s resignation because of loss of confidence, sources said.

The same sources said Sereno talked to the two most senior justices of the high court — Antonio Carpio and Presbitero Velasco Jr.

The Manila Times published the story that High Court justices would confront Sereno in its en banc session on Tuesday and ask for her resignation amid ongoing impeachment proceedings at the House of Representatives.

She is accused of betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution, among others.