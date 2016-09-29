SC mourns passing of Sen. Santiago

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday offered prayers and joined the nation in mourning the demise of former Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago.

In a statement, the SC said it is one with the nation in mourning the passing of the Santiago, offers its prayers for comfort for her loved ones, and remembers her significant contributions to law as a scholar, professor, author, and lawmaker.

The former senator completed her political science degree (magna cum laude) and law degree (cum laude) at the University of the Philippines. She meanwhile obtained her Masters of Law and Doctor of Juridical Science degrees from the University of Michigan.

Santiago became the first Filipina and the first Asian from a developing country to be elected a judge of the International Criminal Court.

Santiago served three terms in the Philippine Senate.

Santiago, 71, died peacefully in her sleep at 8:52 a.m. at the St. Lukes’s Medical Center in Bonifacio Global City, after more than two years of battling lung cancer.

The feisty senator ran for president in the May elections but finished last among five presidential aspirants, garnering a total of 1,415,876 votes. PNA

PNA/CC