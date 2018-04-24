SC: Ombudsman Morales to serve full seven-year term

THE Supreme Court has ruled that Ombudsman Carpio-Morales should serve her full term of seven years as it dismissed petitions for her to vacate her post for allegedly overstaying, its spokesman said on Tuesday.

Lawyer Thedore Te said that the magistrates dismissed the consolidated petitions of former Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) general manager Al Vitangcol and lawyer Rey Nathaniel Ifurung Vitangcol.

The SC en banc, Te said, unanimously agreed that Morales was appointed to a full seven-year term without reappointment and not just the unexpired portion of her predecessor, resigned Ombudsman Merceditas Gutierrez.

Gutierrez submitted her resignation to then president Benigno Aquino 3rd on April 29, 2011 or 10 days before her Senate impeachment trial, which led to the appointment of Carpio-Morales on July 25, 2011.

“The Court, voting unanimously, dismissed the Petitions in these consolidated cases, ruling that, as provided in Article XI, Sec. 11 of the 1986 Constitution, Secs. 7 and 8(3) of Republic Act No. 6770, the Ombudsman is appointed to a full term of seven years without reappointment and not simply the unexpired portion of the predecessor,” Te told reporters.

In a petition, Ifurung urged the High Court to declare unconstitutional Section 8 (3) of Republic Act (RA) No. 6770, also known as the Ombudsman Act of 1989, for being contrary to Section 11 in relation to Sections 8 and 10, Article XI of the 1987 Constitution.

Ifurung also asked Carpio-Morales’ deputies Melchor Arthur Carandang (Overall Deputy Ombudsman), Gerard Mosquera (Deputy Ombudsman for Luzon), Paul Elmer Clemente (Deputy Ombudsman for Visayas), Rodolfo Elman (Deputy Ombudsman for Mindanao) and Cyril Ramos (Deputy Ombudsman for the Military and Other Law

Enforcement Offices) to step down.

Vitangcol, in a separate petition, asked the high tribunal to declare that the term of office of Morales expired on November 30, 2012.

He urged the Supreme Court to declare Section 8 (3) of Republic Act 6770 (Ombudsman Act of 1989) as unconstitutional for contravening the legislative intent that in case of vacancy, the new appointee should only serve the unexpired term of his or her predecessor.

Section 8(3) assures a fresh seven-year term for the successor of the incumbent Ombudsman and his deputies.

“Legislative intent is part and parcel of the law. It is the controlling factor in interpreting a statute. In fact, any interpretation that runs counter with the legislative intent is unacceptable and invalid,” the petition said. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL