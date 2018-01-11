SC orders govt to reply to petition vs Dengvaxia

THE Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Executive department and several officials to submit explanations on the petition seeking to compel the government to address the health risks attributed to the controversial anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.

During the deliberations of the Supreme Court (SC) en banc, on its re-scheduled Wednesday full court session, magistrates ordered the respondents to file their comment within a period of 10 days from receipt of the order.

Ordered to file the comments were Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd, Education Secretary Leonor Briones, Interior and Local Government officer in charge Catalino Cuy, Lyndon Lee Suy, program director of the Department of Health-National Center for Disease Prevention and Control, and Food and Drug Administration Director General Nela Charade Puno.

The order was issued on the basis of the petition for mandamus filed by Gabriela Rep. Emmi de Jesus and the Association for the Rights of Children in Southeast Asia (Arcsea).

The petitioners wanted the SC to direct the government agencies to publicly disseminate on a regular basis the report of the task force created and designated to monitor and review the school-based immunization program involving Dengvaxia and submit the same to the House of Representatives and Senate committees on health for monitoring.

They said the government entities must monitor children who were injected with the vaccine in all villages and regions.

Government agencies must also provide free services including, but not limited to, medical check-ups, consultations, medical treatment and blood tests, they said.

“These free medical services shall continue until it would have been determined and declared by competent and medical and/or scientific experts that the threat/s brought about by the Dengvaxia vaccine have been minimized or eliminated,” the petition stated.

The Health, Interior and Education departments must also build a registry of children who were administered with the vaccine to facilitate the delivery of free healthcare services, the petition also said.