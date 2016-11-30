SC orders Marcos, military to explain ‘surprise’ burial

THE Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the Executive department and the Marcos family to explain the “surprise” burial of the late president Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Following deliberations, the magistrates ordered the respondents to file their respective comments on the motions for reconsideration filed by Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman on behalf of martial law victims and militant groups headed by former Bayan Muna representatives Satur Ocampo and Neri Colmenares.

The Marcos family and the Department of National Defense were ordered to file their comments within 10 days from receipt of the order.

The court’s November 8 ruling, which saw a 9-5 vote in favor of the Marcos burial at the military-run cemetery, was not yet final.

Lagman’s group argued that the controversial burial of Marcos’ remains at the Libingan last November 18 did not render their petition moot and academic.

The human rights victims claimed to have legal standing on the matter as they were recognized by the state with the passage of Republic Act 10368 that provided them compensation. Reparation for human rights abuses under Marcos’ Martial Law, they argued, was not limited to monetary compensation.

The petitioners want Marcos’ remains exhumed and military authorities and the Marcos family cited in contempt as the ruling was not yet final.

Respondents to the case are Rear Admiral Ernesto Enriquez, deputy military chief of staff for reservist and retiree affairs, Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Ricardo Visaya, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, and the heirs of the late strongman represented by his spouse, Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos and children Imee, Ferdinand Jr. and Irene.