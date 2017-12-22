SC orders release of​ UST​ hazing suspect

The high court has​ordered the release of Aegis Juris fraternity leader Arvin Balag from detention in the Senate where he was cited in contempt during the legislative inquiry into the hazing death of UST law freshman Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd.

​Th​e Supreme Court en banc​ mandated Balag’s release in a resolution dated December 12.

“Order in the interim the immediate release of petitioner Arvin Balag on the basis of his prayer set forth in his motion to resolve petition pending the resolution of the instant petition by the Court,” the ruling states.

Castillo ​died after attending the “welcoming rites” of the fraternity last September 16.

Balag has been in Senate detention since October 18, following the orders of the Senate public order committee after he repeatedly refused to answer questions from members of the panel regarding his

​role in the University of Santo Tomas-based Aegis Juris Fraternity.