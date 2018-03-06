SC orders Sereno to comment on quo warranto petition — sources

THE Supreme Court en banc on Tuesday ordered Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno to comment on the quo warranto petition filed against her by the Office of the Solicitor General, according to Manila Times sources.

The sources privy to the en banc deliberation said the associate justices gave Sereno 10 days from notice.

The OSG said the appointment of Sereno was void from the beginning for her alleged failure to file her complete Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Networth (SALN) as required by law.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court junked the petition of lawyer Oliver Lozano to void Sereno’s appointment for lack of merit.