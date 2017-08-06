THE Supreme Court expressed its outrage and sadness over the killing of a judge in Butuan City on Saturday.

The high court, led by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, was saddened by the death of Judge Godofredo Abul Jr., 68, of the Butuan City RTC Branch 4 while his wife Bernadita, 65, was wounded in the attack early Saturday.

In a statement, the high court asked authorities to leave no stone unturned in finding the perpetrators responsible for the death of Judge Godofredo Abul, 68, of Regional Trial Court Branch 4 of Butuan City. Abul’s wife, Bernadita, 65, was wounded in the attack.

“The Chief Justice and Associate Justices express their outrage and sadness at the killing of the Honorable Presiding Judge Godofredo Abul Jr. of the Regional Trial Court of Butuan City, Branch 4 and the injuries inflicted on his wife yesterday (Saturday), August 5, 2017,” it said.

“They call on the authorities concerned to take all necessary steps with all deliberate speed to do justice for Judge Abul and his wife by fully investigating the crimes committed,” it said.

The judge and his wife Bernadita were in their car and were about to leave their house at Alviola Village in Barangay Tiniwisan before 10 a.m. on Saturday when the gunman entered the open gate of their garage and peppered them with bullets.

The killer fled on a motorcycle with an accomplice.

Abul sustained four gunshot wounds to his head while his wife was treated for wounds on her shoulder and leg. She was initially taken to the Butuan City Medical Center, but was transferred to a private hospital.

Abul was the second judge in the Caraga region killed in 2017. The first was Surigao City Judge Victor Canoy who was gunned down while buying food at an eatery along Borja Street on Feb. 2.