SC quo warranto opens ‘bottomless pit,’ endorses Duterte ‘tyranny’–lawmakers

SOME members of Congress slammed the Supreme Court decision that granted a petition, which effectively removed Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno from office, saying it has opened a “bottomless pit” and endorsed the “tyranny” of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Voting 8-6, the high tribunal released its ruling on Friday on the petition filed by Solicitor General Jose Calida who said that Sereno failed to fully comply with the requirements set by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) when she applied for the position. The JBC screens applicants for judicial positions, including the Chief Justice.

“This decision makes the Solicitor General the most powerful official in the bureaucracy, even more powerful than both the House of Representatives and the Senate insofar as the removal of impeachable officers is concerned,” said Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.

The Constitution is clear that the only remedy on erring constitutional officers like the Chief Justice is “a conviction” in an impeachment proceeding, he said.

“With this decision the power to remove an impeachable officer, including Supreme Court justices, heads of constitutional offices and even the President is, by implication and in effect, made available to the Solicitor General by way of a quo warranto petition,” Drilon said.

Drilon and fellow opposition Senators Francis Pangilinan, Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino 4th, Risa Hontiveros, and Antonio Trillanes 4th totally disagreed with the high court ruling.

Hontiveros described the decision as “a slap in the face of the Senate.”

“With this decision, the Senate is robbed of that power and denied the obligation to fulfill its constitutional duty. There is a clear attempt to relegate the Senate to the political sidelines,” Hontiveros said.

Even Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, who belongs to the majority bloc, echoed the sentiment of the minority group.

“If the decision is indeed 8-6 as reported, it shows a divided Court on a very important constitutional issue. This means the ruling may not be a stable one and may be subject to revision going forward,” he said.

“I do not agree with the decision because impeachment is the only constitutional route for removal of a Chief Justice, but we acknowledge that the Court has spoken. The ripple effect of the decision may be felt in the coming months and years,” Angara added.

Rep. Carlos Zarate of Bayan Muna party-list said: “The Supreme Court justices who voted to oust Chief Justice Sereno have also voted to surrender its institutional power to tyranny.”

“This grant of quo warranto is an unparalleled subversion of our democracy and tramples upon the Constitution. This also affirms President Duterte’s resolve in crushing all opposition in all branches of government based on false and faulty charges,” Tomasito Villarin of Akbayan pary-list said.

Kangaroo court

Villarin also said that the President, whom he called “the Punisher,” has “forcefully turned our justices into witnesses and judges in a kangaroo court.”

“He sends a clear threat with no veil: No one can stand on his way, especially smart, strong, and principled women. This comes with a chilling effect not only for the political opposition but also for members of judiciary, who now sit with no security given this dangerous precedent,” Villarin said.

Rep. Edgar Erice of Caloocan City warned that those justices who voted for the quo warranto petition would eventually become victims of their own abuse of power.

“The Supreme Court justice who voted to remove Chief Justice Sereno via quo warranto violated the Constitution. The said justices can now be impeached for culpable violation of the Constitution. Maybe not now, but [when]the political situation changes,” Erice said in a separate statement.

For ex-Marine captain Gary Alejano, however, the fight is not yet over.

“Surely, there are evil minds, including the President and his cohorts, delighted as we see our institutions crumble. If today is any indication, we are indeed on our way to a regime void of respect for the Constitution and rule of law. But this does not end here. The fight is beyond the Chief Justice. This is a fight for democracy, and all of us have the responsibility to respond to the call,” Alejano said.

“The Duterte administration should be reminded that when you push the people to the wall, they will fight back,” Alejano said.