SC rating falls amid Sereno’s impeach woes

The Supreme Court’s net satisfaction rating dropped to 31 percent in September, seven points down from June, a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showed Wednesday.

The third quarter poll, conducted on September 23 to 27, 2017, found that 50 percent of the respondents were satisfied with the High Court’s performance while 19 percent were dissatisfied.

“The seven-point decline in the overall net satisfaction rating of the Supreme Court was due to decreases of 22 points in Mindanao, 21 points in Metro Manila and three points in the Visayas,” the SWS said.

The SWS survey was conducted 10 days after the House Justice committee found the impeachment complaint filed against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno sufficient in form and substance. The panel on October 3 ruled that the complaint had sufficient grounds.

Lawyer Larry Gadon accused Sereno of betrayal of public trust and culpable violation of the Constitution for allegedly granting allowances and other perks to herself and her staff, preventing lower court justices from issuing warrant of arrest against Sen. Leila de Lima on drug related charges, acquiring a P9 million bulletproof luxury car, falsifying the Temporary Restraining Order involving the dispute on who are the legitimate elected representatives of Coalition of Associations of Senior Citizens in the Philippines, Inc., failure to declare P37 million of her lawyer’s fees as a government counsel in her Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth and manipulating the shortlist of the Judicial and Bar Council to exclude then Solicitor General Francis Jardeleza.

Free fall

The Supreme Court’s net satisfaction rating in Mindanao was 33 percent, falling from very good to good.

The tribunal’s rating in the National Capital Region plunged to 18 percent from 39 percent in June. It registered a minimal decline in Visayas, from June’s 48 percent to 45 percent. In Balance Luzon, its rating went up to 29 percent from 24 percent in June.

On the other hand, the public’s net satisfaction with the Senate and House of Representatives barely changed.

The Senate posted a 46 percent net satisfaction rating with 62 percent satisfied against 17 percent dissatisfied.

The chamber’s score in June was 49 percent.

The House meanwhile maintained its 34 percent net satisfaction rating with 52 percent satisfied and 18 dissatisfied.

The collective rating of Cabinet members was 32 percent, two points below their June rating.

The Palace welcomed the “good” rating of the President’s cabinet.

“We assure our people that the members of the Cabinet will continue to work hard to bring comfortable life to all Filipinos, mindful of the President’s words that they have to serve the country with competence, efficiency, integrity and compassion,” Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a statement.

The third quarter poll used face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults aged 18 years old and above nationwide.