SC releases documents on Sereno ‘irregularities’

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday released certified true copies of documents on alleged irregularities committed by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno that shall be used to possibly impeach her.

The Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) went to the High Court and was able to obtain copies of the documents that it had requested as supposed evidence against Sereno.

VACC founding chairman Dante Jimenez cited the SC for its “transparency” in approving the request.

“We’re very happy… I understand it was a 14-0 vote [that paved the way for the release of the documents]… [Long live] the Supreme Court,” he said.

The request came from VACC and the Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution Incorporated (VPCI), which has filed an impeachment case against Sereno.

The case is yet to be endorsed by a lawmaker at the House of Representatives.

“We have now done our part. Now it’s up to you guys there in the House of Representatives… please read carefully [our complaint]… you [congressmen], do your job, I [have done]mine as a citizen,” Jimenez said.

Among the requested documents were:

-“En Banc Resolution in A.M. 12-11-9-SC supposedly adopted on November 27, 2012 creating the Judiciary Decentralized Office (JDO) and reopening the Regional Court Administration Office (RCAO) in Central Visayas;

-“Subsequent En Banc Resolution recalling A.M. 12-11-9-SC;

• “Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio’s letter on the withdrawal of his signature in the appointment of Atty. Solomon Lumba as Chief Justice Staff Head II;

• “Memorandum to the Court en banc dated December 2012 of Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo-de Castro seeking the recall of honorable Sereno’s administrative order creating the new Judiciary Decentralized Office and reopening the Regional Court Administration Office; and

• “En Banc Resolution creating the Needs Assessment Committee to determine the need to decentralize the functions of the Supreme Court in support of its power of administrative supervision over lower courts.”

The Supreme Court, however, decided not to release the certified true copy of the memorandum of de Castro questioning Sereno’s delayed and questionable appointments without the en banc’s concurrence and the questionable travels abroad of the Chief Justice, including her staff.

Lorenzo “Larry” Gadon, a lawyer, has also filed an impeachment case against Sereno in connection with her allegedly anomalous purchase of a bulletproof luxury vehicle and her non-declaration of her earnings from her stint as part of the legal team in the government case against the Philippine International Air Terminals Co. Inc. or Piatco where she acted as a legal researcher.

Gadon is also seeking the release of certified true copies of documents on the car procurement and the non-declaration of true income.