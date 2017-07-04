SENATE President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd said that he saw nothing surprising with the decision of the Supreme Court to uphold President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of martial law in Mindanao but extending it was an entirely different matter.

READ: SC affirms constitutionality of martial law

“I had no doubts that the President validly, with factual basis, declared martial law,” Pimentel said on Tuesday, adding that he expected the decision of the high court.

Sen. Richard Gordon, for his part, said the President should use the decision of the high tribunal to fix the situation not only in Marawi City but in the whole of Mindanao.

“Now that the President has the support of the court and Congress, he should use that support, not to be over confident, but certainly because we believe that there is situation occurring in the country that must be solved,” added Gordon.

Asked if the decision upholding martial law could help obtain support in Congress in the event the President would an extension, Pimentel said that declaration was different from extension.

He added that although the declaration was justified it didn’t mean that an extension was also valid.

“Extension is different from declaration because the time frame is different. But that’s a possibility,”

Pimentel added.