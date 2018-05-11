SC ruling on Quo Warranto: Associate Justice Tijam

G.R. No. 237428 (Republic of the Philippines represented by Solicitor General Jose C. Calida v. Maria Lourdes P. A. Sereno).

x——————————————————————————————————-x

S U M M A R Y

This is a case for quo warranto filed by the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) on behalf of the Republic, seeking to invalidate respondent’s appointment as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court for lack of “proven integrity” on account of her failure to regularly disclose her assets, liabilities and net worth as a member of the career service prior to her appointment to the Supreme Court, in violation of the Constitution, the Anti-Graft Law and the Code of Ethical Standards for Public Employees.

The Facts

Respondent was a professor at the U.P. College of Law from November 1986 to June 1. 2006. From October 2003 to 2006, she was concurrently employed as legal counsel for the Republic in two international arbitrations: (a) PIATCO v. Republic of the Philippines and MIAA; and (b) Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide v. Republic of the Philippines (PIATCO cases). Her engagement as legal counsel for the Republic continued until 2009. Her sworn Personal Data Sheet (PDS) details other engagements/services she rendered for various government agencies from 1994 to 2008.

The U.P. Human Resources Development Office (U.P HRDO), however, certified that there was no record on respondent’s 201 file of any permission to engage in limited practice of profession.

On August 13, 2010, respondent was appointed by then President Benigno C. Aquino III (President Aquino III) as Associate Justice, and on August 16, 2010, respondent took her oath of office as such.

The position of the Chief Justice was declared vacant in 2012 and the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) began accepting applications for said post. In addition to the usual documentary requirements, the JBC directed candidates from the government service to submit all previous Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALNs) (up to December 31, 2011), and those from the private sector to submit their SALN as of December 31, 2011.

In support of her application for the Chief Justice post, respondent submitted to the Office of Recruitment, Selection and Nomination (ORSN) of the JBC her SALNs for the years 2009, 2010 and 2011. As her documentary requirements were incomplete, the ORSN, through its then Chief Atty. Richard Pascual, asked respondent to submit her SALNs from 1996 to 2006. Respondent, however, maintains that Atty. Pascual only required her to submit her SALNs from 1995 to1999.

In response to Atty. Pascual’s request, respondent wrote to the JBC stating that since most of her government records in the academe are more than 15 years old, it was reasonable to consider it infeasible to retrieve all of those files. She also stated that her nomination for the position of Associate Justice of the Supreme Court in 2010 was deemed as that of a private practitioner and not as a government employee, and requested that the requirements that she needed to comply with be similarly viewed as that from a private sector, considering that she was previously cleared from all administrative responsibilities and accountabilities from her entire earlier truncated government service.

Respondent’s letter, however, was neither examined by the JBC regular members nor deliberated upon either by the JBC En Banc or its Executive Committee to whom the determination of whether a candidate substantially complied with the requirements was delegated.

On the scheduled date of the interview of candidates on July 24, 2012, despite respondent’s submission of only 3 SALNs, Atty. Pascual prepared a Report – Re: Documentary Requirements and SALN of candidates for the Position of Chief Justice of the Philippines wherein respondent was listed as applicant No. 14 with an opposite annotation that she had “COMPLETE REQUIREMENTS” and a note stating “Letter 7/23/12 – considering that her government records in the academe are more than 15 years old, it is reasonable to consider it infeasible to retrieve all those files.”

The JBC then proceeded to interview the candidates, including respondent who was interviewed on July 27, 2012. On August 6, 2012, the ORSN prepared a list of the 20 candidates, respondent included, vis-à-vis their SALN submissions. Opposite respondent’s name was an enumeration of the SALNs she submitted, i.e., 2009, 2010 and 2011 and an excerpt from her July 23, 2012 letter that “considering that [respondent’s] government records in the academe are more than 15 years old, it is reasonable to consider it infeasible to retrieve all those files.”

The JBC subsequently transmitted to the President its short list of nominees for the position of Chief Justice, which included respondent. On August 24, 2012, respondent was appointed by then President Aquino III as Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

On August 30, 2017, an impeachment complaint was filed by Atty. Larry Gadon (Atty. Gadon) against respondent with the Committee on Justice of the House of Representatives (House Committee on Justice) for culpable violation of the Constitution, corruption, high crimes, and betrayal of public trust. The complaint also alleged that respondent failed to make truthful declarations in her SALNs.

During the hearings on the impeachment complaint for the determination of probable cause, it was revealed that respondent purportedly failed to file her SALNs while she was a member of the faculty of the U.P. College of Law and that she filed her SALN only for the years 1998, 2002 and 2006.

Consequently, the House Committee on Justice proposed that the Supreme Court investigate the proceedings of the JBC relative to respondent’s nomination as Chief Justice, which is now presently docketed as A.M. No. 17-11-12 and A.M. No. 17-11-17-SC. Atty. Eligio Mallari also asked the OSG to initiate a quo warranto proceeding against respondent.

The Republic subsequently filed the instant Petition for Quo Warranto.

Respondent’s SALNs on record

Based on the certifications of the U.P. HRDO, the Ombudsman and the Office of Recruitment Selection and Nomination (ORSN) of the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) the only SALNs available on record and filed by respondent were those for the calendar years 1985, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, and 2002 or 11 SALNs filed in her 20-year government service in U.P. No SALNs were filed from 2003 to 2006 when she was employed as legal counsel for the Republic. Neither was there a SALN filed when she resigned from U.P. College of Law as of June 1, 2006 and when she supposedly re-entered government service as of August 16, 2010. The SALN ending December 1998 was subscribed only in August 2003 and transmitted by the U.P. HRDO to the Ombudsman only on December 16, 2003. The SALN ending December 31, 2009 was unsubscribed and filed before the Office of the Clerk of the Supreme Court only on June 22, 2012. The SALN ending December 31, 2010 was also unsubscribed.

The Republic’s Case

The Republic argues that quo warranto is available as a remedy even as against impeachable officers like respondent. It contends that a petition for quo warranto is different from the impeachment proceedings because the quo warranto is sought to question the validity of her appointment, while the impeachment complaint accuses her of committing culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust while in office.

The Republic also argues that the petition was seasonably filed within the one-year reglementary period under Section 11, Rule 66, of the Rules of Court since respondent’s transgressions only came to light during the hearings on the impeachment complaint before the House Committee on Justice. Alternatively, the Republic claims that it has an imprescriptible right to bring a quo warranto petition under the maxim nullum tempus occurit regi.

The Republic stresses that respondent was not able to dispute its evidence that she failed to religiously file her SALNs throughout her entire stint in the government. It contends that it is futile for respondent to merely allege that she filed her SALNs and will produce them before the Senate. It points out that respondent’s admissions during the Oral Argument, together with the U.P. HRDO’s certification, prove that she did not religiously file her SALNs as required by law.

Respondent, according to the Republic, had the legal obligation to disclose to the JBC that she failed to file her SALNs at least 11 times.

The Republic thus posits that respondent’s failure to submit her SALNs as required by the JBC disqualifies her, at the outset, from being a candidate for the position of Chief Justice. Lacking her SALNs, respondent has not proven her integrity which is a requirement under the Constitution.

The Respondent’s Case

Respondent argues that as Chief Justice, she can be ousted from office only by impeachment on the basis of Section 2, Article XI of the Constitution.

Respondent also argues that the present petition is time-barred because Section 11, Rule 66 provides that a petition for quo warranto must be filed within one (1) year from the “cause of ouster” and not from the “discovery” of the disqualification. She contends that the supposed “failure” to file the required SALNs allegedly took place for several years from 1986 to 2006, thus, the “cause of ouster” existed even before the respondent was appointed as Chief Justice on August 24, 2012.

Respondent points out that the U.P. HRDO had certified that she had been cleared of all administrative responsibilities and charges as of June 1, 2006 and that there was no pending administrative charge against her.

It is likewise the contention of respondent for the periods that she was on official leave without pay during her stint in the U.P College of Law, she was actually not required to file any SALN for the inclusive years.

Respondent argues that the burden of proof in quo warranto proceedings falls on the party who brings the action and the Republic has failed to discharge this burden. According to her, the law presumes regularity in the filing of SALNs, and that at least 11 of her SALNs have been found tends to prove a pattern of filing, rather than non-filing.

Nonetheless, respondent represents that she continues to recover and retrieve her missing SALNs and will present them before the Senate sitting as the Impeachment Tribunal and not to this Court considering her objections to the latter’s exercise of jurisdiction.

Respondent also stresses that the non-filing of SALN is not a ground for disqualification unless the same was already the subject of a pending criminal or administrative case or if the applicant had already been finally convicted for a criminal offense involving said failure to file SALNs.

Respondent likewise contends that whether an applicant for the position of Chief Justice is a person of “proven integrity” is a political question which only the JBC could answer, and it did so in the affirmative when it included her name in the shortlist of nominees for the position of Chief Justice.

The Motions for Intervention

A Joint Motion for Leave to Intervene and Admit Attached Comment-In-Intervention was filed by the (1) former CEO of PAG-IBIG Fund, Zorayda Amelia Capistrano Alonzo, (2) peace & human rights advocate Remedios Mapa Suplido, (3) urban poor advocate Alicia Gentolia Murphy, (4) Chairperson of Pambansang Kilusan ng mga Samahang Magsasaka (PAKISAMA) Noland Merida Penas, (5) Fr. Roberto Reyes, and (6) poet, feminist & youth advocate Reyanne Joy P. Librado (Capistrano, et al.,), seeking to intervene in the present petition as citizens and taxpayers. Their comment is a virtual echo of the arguments raised in respondent’s comment that quo warranto is an improper remedy against impeachable officials who may be removed only by impeachment. Said movant-intervenors similarly argue that the petition is already time-barred as the cause of action arose upon respondent’s appointment as Chief Justice on August 24, 2012 or almost 6 years ago. They posit that nowhere in the Constitution is the submission of all prior SALNs required; instead, what is required is that all aspiring justices of the Court must have the imprimatur of the JBC, the best proof of which is a person’s inclusion in the shortlist.

Subsequently, another set of intervenors composed of: (1) BAYAN MUNA Representative (Rep.) Carlos Isagani Zarate; (2) ACT Teachers Partylist Rep. Antonio Tinio & Francisca Castro; (3) GABRIELA Women’s Party Rep. Emerenciana De Jesus & Arlene Brosas; (3) ANAKPAWIS Partylist Rep. Ariel Casilao; (5) KABATAAN Partylist Rep. Sarah Jane Elago; (6) Convenors and members of Movement Against Tyranny (MAT), namely: Francisco A. Alcuaz, Bonifacio P. Ilagan, & Col. George A. Rabusa (Ret.); (7) Former Senator Rene A.V. Saguisag; (8) Bishop Broderick S. Pabillo, D.D.; (9) Secretary Gen. of Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (BAYAN) Renato M. Reyes, Jr.; (10) Member of MDD Youth (an Affiliate of Aksyon Demokratiko) Kaye Ann Legaspi; and (11) Secretary General of National Union of People’s Lawyers Atty. Ephraim B. Cortez (Zarate, et al.,) filed a Motion for Leave to File Motion to Intervene and Opposition-in-Intervention, as citizens and taxpayers. They raise the similar argument that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court may only be removed through the exclusive mode of impeachment. They posit that the qualification of having a “proven integrity” is a standard subject to the discretion of, first, the JBC who submits the list of qualified candidates; and second, of the President, who will select among the short list whom to appoint as Chief Justice.

Thereafter, Movant-Intervenor Rene A.V. Saguisag filed a Supplement to Motion for Leave to File Motion to Intervene and Opposition-in-Intervention Cum Petition to Recuse seeking the inhibition of unnamed Members of this Court who “may have prematurely thrown their weight on the other side, actually or perceptually” on the ground that respondent is entitled to an impartial arbiter.

As well, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) filed its Motion for Leave to File and to Admit Attached Opposition-in-Intervention as an organization of all Philippine lawyers, having the fundamental duty to uphold the Constitution and an interest in ensuring the validity of the appointments to the Judiciary. The IBP’s arguments reflect the arguments of the respondent and the other movant-intervenors that the quo warranto petition is time-barred and is unavailable against an impeachable officer. The IBP further argues that the determination of whether respondent is of “proven integrity” belongs to the JBC and which question the Court cannot inquire into without violating the separation of powers. It is likewise the contention of the IBP that the petition is fatally flawed since the JBC never required the submission of respondent’s SALNs from 2001 to 2006.

Senators Leila M. De Lima (Senator De Lima) and Antonio F. Trillanes IV (Senator Trillanes) as citizens, taxpayers, and senators of the Republic, also filed a Motion to Intervene and Admit Attached Opposition-In-Intervention (Ad Cautelam). It is their theory that the instant quo warranto case is aimed to deprive the Senate of its jurisdiction as the impeachment tribunal considering that respondent’s supposed failure to submit her SALNs is alleged in the impeachment case. They assert that the filing of a SALN is merely a discretionary administrative requirement for consideration of the JBC, not a Constitutional requirement, hence, can be waived, removed entirely, or adjusted by the JBC in the exercise of its discretion.

The Motions for Inhibition

Respondent asked for the inhibition of Associate Justices Lucas P. Bersamin, Diosdado M. Peralta, Francis H. Jardeleza, Noel Gimenez Tijam, and Teresita J. Leonardo-De Castro from hearing and deciding the present petition.

In common, respondent imputes actual bias on said Justices for having testified before the House Committee on Justice on the impeachment complaint. In particular, respondent considered Justice Bersamin’s allusion to respondent as a “dictator” and his personal resentment about the supposed withdrawal of the privilege previously enjoyed by the members of the Court to recommend nominees to vacant positions in the Judiciary, as evidence of actual bias.

Justice Peralta’s inhibition, on the other hand, is being sought because as then Acting ex officio Chairperson of the JBC when respondent was nominated for appointment as Chief Justice, he would have personal knowledge of disputed evidentiary facts concerning the proceedings and for having served as a material witness in the matter in controversy.

Justice Jardeleza’s inhibition is sought on the ground that his testimony before the House Committee on Justice reveals that he harbors ill feelings towards respondent on account of the latter’s challenge to his integrity during the nomination process for the Associate Justice position vice Justice Roberto A. Abad which he characterized as “inhumane.”

Respondent seeks the inhibition of Justice Tijam based on the latter’s statement as quoted in a Manila Times article to the effect that if respondent continues to ignore and to refuse to participate in the impeachment process, she is clearly liable for culpable violation of the Constitution.

Respondent likewise made mention that Justice Tijam and Justice Bersamin wore a touch of red during the “Red Monday” protest on March 12, 2018 wherein judges and court employees reportedly called on respondent to make the supreme sacrifice and resign.

Respondent also calls for the inhibition of Justice De Castro for having allegedly prejudged the issue as regards the validity of respondent’s nomination and appointment in 2012 when Justice De Castro testified under oath during the House Committee on Justice hearings that respondent should have been disqualified from the shortlist on account of the SALNs she allegedly failed to submit.

At the last minute, respondent also seeks to disqualify Justice Samuel R. Martires for his purported insinuations during the Oral Argument questioning her “mental” or “psychological” fitness on the basis of her belief that God is “the source of everything in (her) life.”

Respondent also asks that her motions for inhibition be resolved by the Court En Banc without the participation of the Justices she seeks to disqualify.

The Ruling of the Court

Preliminary Issues

Intervention is an ancillary remedy restricted in purpose and in time

Intervention is a remedy by which a third party, not originally impleaded in the proceedings, becomes a litigant therein for a certain purpose: to enable the third party to protect or preserve a right or interest that may be affected by those proceedings. Intervention is not a matter of right but rests on the sound discretion of the court upon showing of legal interest and that no delay and prejudice should result as spelled out under Section 1, Rule 19 of the Rules of Court. Movant-intervenors failed to show any legal interest of such nature that they will “either gain or lose by the direct legal operation of the judgment”. Admittedly, their interest is merely out of “sentimental desire” to uphold the rule of law. Meanwhile, Senators De Lima and Trillanes’ claimed legal interest is mainly grounded upon their would-be participation in the impeachment trial as Senators-judges if the articles of impeachment will be filed before the Senate as the impeachment court. It bears stressing that the interest contemplated by law must be actual, substantial, material, direct and immediate, and not simply contingent or expectant. Movants-intervenors also merely reiterated respondent’s allegations and arguments in her Comment.

No basis for the Associate Justices of the Supreme Court to inhibit in the case

As for Justice Tijam, his statements in the Manila Times article “Appear in Congress or violate Constitution,” dated December 4, 2017 are not indicative of his stance that there may be a ground to impeach and remove respondent from office. The manifest intent of Justice Tijam’s statements was only to prod respondent to observe and respect the constitutional process of impeachment, and to exemplify the ideals of public accountability.

As to the act of wearing a red tie which purportedly establishes Justices Tijam and Bersamin’s prejudice against her, there is no basis, whether in logic or in law, to establish a connection between a piece of clothing and a magistrate’s performance of adjudicatory functions. Absent compelling proof to the contrary, the red piece of clothing was merely coincidental and should not be deemed a sufficient ground to disqualify them.

The mere fact that some of the Associate Justices participated in the hearings of the Committee on Justice determining probable cause for the impeachment of respondent does not make them disqualified to hear the instant petition. Their appearance thereat was in deference to the House of Representatives whose constitutional duty to investigate the impeachment complaint filed against respondent could not be doubted. Their appearance was with the prior consent of the Supreme Court En Banc and they faithfully observed the parameters that the Court set for the purpose.

The Justices, including Justice Tijam, who appeared during the House Committee on Justice hearings, refused to form any conclusion or to answer the uniform query as to whether respondent’s acts constitute impeachable offenses, as it was not theirs to decide but a function properly belonging to the Senate, sitting as an impeachment court. Evidently, no bias and prejudice on the part of the Justices could be inferred therein.

Justice Bersamin’s statement that “Ang Supreme Court ay hindi po maaring mag function kung isa ay diktador,” is clearly a hypothetical statement, an observation on what would the Court be if any of its Members were to act dictatorially. There has always been a high degree of professionalism among the Members of the Court in both their personal and official dealings with each other. It cannot also be denied that the statement reflected a natural sentiment towards a decision reached and imposed by a member of a collegial body without consultation or consensus.

Justice Peralta’s statements during the proceedings in the House Committee on Justice should not likewise be taken against him. The Court notes Justice Peralta’s statements that he has been very supportive of the Judiciary reforms introduced by respondent as the Chief Justice, even if she suspects that he is one of those behind her impeachment. Justice Peralta has likewise been clear in his testimony that he has already moved on from the issue with regard to his wife’s exclusion from the list of applications for the position of CA Presiding Justice. As he stated, the purpose of his testimony in the House Committee on Justice was merely to protect prospective applicants to the Judiciary.

Justice Peralta’s testimony during the Congressional hearing that “had (he) been informed of (the) letter dated July 23, 2012 and a certificate of clearance, (he) could have immediately objected to the selection of the Chief Justice for voting because this is a very clear deviation from existing rules that if a member of the Judiciary would like…or…a candidate would like to apply for Chief Justice, then she or he is mandated to submit the SALNs,” is clearly a hypothetical statement, which will not necessarily result in the disqualification of respondent from nomination. It was also expressed in line with his functions as then Acting Chairperson of the JBC, tasked with determining the constitutional and statutory eligibility of applicants for the position of Chief Justice. It bears stressing, too, that at the time said statement was made, the petition for quo warranto has not been filed; thus, such statement cannot amount to a prejudgment of the case.

Furthermore, at the time of respondent’s application for the position of Chief Justice, Justice Peralta had no personal knowledge of the disputed facts concerning the proceedings, specifically the matters considered by the members of the JBC in preparing the shortlist of nominees. He explained that it was the ORSN of the JBC which was tasked to determine completeness of the applicants’ documentary requirements, including the SALNs.

As for Justice Martires’ statements during the Oral Arguments, this Court does not view them as indication of actual bias or prejudice against respondent. He did not refer to respondent as the object of his statements. Contrary to respondent’s contentions, Justice Martires has not suggested that she suffers from some mental or psychological illness. At most, his questions and statements were merely hypothetical in nature, which do not even constitute as an opinion against respondent.

In the same vein, insinuations that the Justices of the Supreme Court are towing the line of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte in entertaining the quo warranto petition must be struck for being unfounded and for sowing seeds of mistrust and discordance between the Court and the public. The Members of the Court are beholden to no one, except to the sovereign Filipino people who ordained and promulgated the Constitution.

Absent strong and compelling evidence establishing actual bias and partiality on the part of the Justices whose recusal was sought, respondent’s motions for inhibition must perforce fail. Mere conjectures and speculations cannot justify the inhibition of a Judge or Justice from a judicial matter.

Substantive Issues

I.

The Court has Jurisdiction over the instant Petition for Quo Warranto

Under Section 5, Article VIII of the Constitution and Section 7, Rule 66 of the Rules of Court, this Court has concurrent jurisdiction with the Court of Appeals and the Regional Trial Court over petitions for certiorari, prohibition, mandamus, quo warranto, and habeas corpus. The issue of whether a person usurps, intrudes into, or unlawfully holds or exercises a public office is a matter of public concern over which the government takes special interest as it obviously cannot allow an intruder or impostor to occupy a public position.

The instant petition is a case of transcendental importance

The instant petition is one of first impression and of paramount importance to the public in the sense that the qualification, eligibility and appointment of an incumbent Chief Justice, the highest official of the Judiciary, are being scrutinized through an action for quo warranto. The Court’s action on the present petition has far-reaching implications, and it is paramount that the Court make definitive pronouncements on the issues herein presented for the guidance of the bench, bar, and the public in future analogous cases.

The origin, nature and purpose of impeachment and quo warranto are materially different

Impeachment is a proceeding exercised by the legislative, as representatives of the sovereign, to vindicate the breach of the trust reposed by the people in the hands of the public officer by determining the public officer’s fitness to stay in the office. Meanwhile, an action for quo warranto, involves a judicial determination of the eligibility or validity of the election or appointment of a public official based on predetermined rules.

Quo warranto and impeachment can proceed independently and simultaneously

Aside from the difference in their origin and nature, quo warranto and impeachment may proceed independently of each other as these remedies are distinct as to (1) jurisdiction (2) grounds, (3) applicable rules pertaining to initiation, filing and dismissal, and (4) limitations.

A quo warranto proceeding is the proper legal remedy to determine the right or title to the contested public office or to oust the holder from its enjoyment. In case of usurpation of a public office, when the respondent is found guilty of usurping, intruding into, or unlawfully holding or exercising a public office, position or franchise, the judgment shall include the following: (a) the respondent shall be ousted and excluded from the office; (b) the petitioner or relator, as the case may be, shall recover his costs; and (c) such further judgment determining the respective rights in and to the public office, position or franchise of all the parties to the action as justice requires.

The remedies available in a quo warranto judgment do not include correction or reversal of acts taken under the ostensible authority of an office or franchise. Judgment is limited to ouster or forfeiture and may not be imposed retroactively upon prior exercise of official or corporate duties.

Quo warranto and impeachment are, thus, not mutually exclusive remedies and may even proceed simultaneously. The existence of other remedies against the usurper does not prevent the State from commencing a quo warranto proceeding.

The causes of action in the two proceedings are different. In quo warranto, the cause of action lies on the usurping, intruding, or unlawfully holding or exercising of a public office, while in impeachment, it is the commission of an impeachable offense. Stated in a different manner, the crux of the controversy in this quo warranto proceedings is the determination of whether or not respondent legally holds the Chief Justice position to be considered as an impeachable officer in the first place. On the other hand, impeachment is for respondent’s prosecution for certain impeachable offenses. Respondent is not being prosecuted herein for such impeachable offenses enumerated in the Articles of Impeachment. Instead, the resolution of this case shall be based on established facts and related laws.

Likewise, the reliefs sought in the two proceedings are different. Under the Rules on quo warranto, “when the respondent is found guilty of usurping, intruding into, or unlawfully holding or exercising a public office, xxx, judgment shall be rendered that such respondent be ousted and altogether excluded therefrom, x x x.” In short, respondent in a quo warranto proceeding shall be adjudged to cease from holding a public office, which he/she is ineligible to hold. On the other hand, in impeachment, a conviction for the charges of impeachable offenses shall result to the removal of the respondent from the public office that he/she is legally holding. It is not legally possible to impeach or remove a person from an office that he/she, in the first place, does not and cannot legally hold or occupy.

Further, the impeachment case is yet to be initiated by the filing of the Articles of Impeachment before the Senate. Thus, at the time of the filing of this petition, there is no pending impeachment case that would bar the quo warrranto petition on the ground of forum shopping.

Impeachment is not an exclusive remedy by which an invalidly appointed or invalidly elected impeachable official may be removed from office

Lecaroz v. Sandiganbayan, Cuenco v. Fernan, In Re Gonzales, Jarque v. Desierto and Marcoleta v. Borra cited by respondent to support her position that she can be removed from office only by impeachment, do not apply. None of these cases concerned the validity of an impeachable officer’s appointment. The principle laid down in said cases is to the effect that during their incumbency, impeachable officers cannot be criminally prosecuted for an offense that carries with it the penalty of removal, and if they are required to be members of the Philippine Bar to qualify for their positions, they cannot be charged with disbarment. The proscription does not extend to actions assailing the public officer’s title or right to the office he or she occupies. The ruling therefore cannot serve as authority to hold that a quo warranto action can never be filed against an impeachable officer.

Even the PET Rules expressly provide for the remedy of either an election protest or a petition for quo warranto to question the eligibility of the President and the Vice-President, both of whom are impeachable officers. Further, the PET Rules provide that a petition for quo warranto, contesting the election of the President or Vice-President on the ground of ineligibility or disloyalty to the Republic of the Philippines, may be filed by any registered voter who has voted in the election concerned within ten (10) days after the proclamation of the winner.

This would not be the first time the Court shall take cognizance of a quo warranto petition against an impeachable officer. In the consolidated cases of Estrada v. Desierto, et al. and Estrada v. Macapagal-Arroyo, the Court took cognizance and assumed jurisdiction over the quo warranto petition filed against respondent therein who, at the time of the filing of the petition, had taken an oath and assumed the Office of the President.

Furthermore, the language of Section 2, Article XI of the Constitution does not foreclose a quo warranto action against impeachable officers. The provision reads:

Section 2. The President, the Vice-President, the Members of the Supreme Court, the Members of the Constitutional Commissions, and the Ombudsman may be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes, or betrayal of public trust. All other public officers and employees may be removed from office as provided by law, but not by impeachment. (Emphasis ours)

The provision uses the permissive term “may” which, in statutory construction, denotes discretion and cannot be construed as having a mandatory effect. An option to remove by impeachment admits of an alternative mode of effecting the removal.

Further, that the enumeration of “impeachable offenses” is made absolute, that is, only those enumerated offenses are treated as grounds for impeachment, is not equivalent to saying that the enumeration likewise purport to be a complete statement of the causes of removal from office.

Neither can the Court accept respondent’s argument that the term “may” qualifies only the penalty imposable at the conclusion of the impeachment trial, such that conviction may result in lesser penalties like censure or reprimand. There is nothing in the said provision that deliberately vests authority on the impeachment court to impose penalties lower than those expressly mentioned.

To subscribe to the view that appointments or election of impeachable officers are outside judicial review is to cleanse their appointments or election of any possible defect pertaining to the Constitutionally-prescribed qualifications which cannot otherwise be raised in an impeachment proceeding.

The courts should be able to inquire into the validity of appointments even of impeachable officers. To hold otherwise is to allow an absurd situation where the appointment of an impeachable officer cannot be questioned even when, for instance, he or she has been determined to be of foreign nationality or, in offices where Bar membership is a qualification, when he or she fraudulently represented to be a member of the Bar. To construe Section 2, Article XI of the Constitution as proscribing a quo warranto petition is to deprive the State of a remedy to correct a “public wrong” arising from defective or void appointments.

There is no basis for the fear that a ruling on the availability of quo warranto would allow the Solicitor General to “wield a sword over our collective heads, over all our individual heads, and on that basis, impair the integrity of the Court as a court.”

Such view, while not improbable, betrays a fallacious and cynical view of the competence and professionalism of the Solicitor General and the members of this Court. It presupposes that members of this Court are law offenders. It also proceeds from the premise that the Solicitor General is the Executive’s pawn in its perceived quest for a “more friendly” Court. Verily, fear, particularly if unfounded, should not override settled presumptions of good faith and regularity in the performance of official duties. It is worthwhile to note that while the Solicitor General has a prerogative in the institution of an action for quo warranto, its exercise of such discretion is nevertheless subject to the Court’s review.

Neither should it be forgotten that the Solicitor General is an officer of the Court, tasked “to share in the task and responsibility of dispensing justice and resolving disputes;” therefore, he may be enjoined in the same manner that a special prosecutor was sought enjoined by this Court from committing any act which may tend to “obstruct, pervert or impede and degrade the administration of justice.”

The Supreme Court’s exercise of its jurisdiction over a quo warranto petition is not violative of the doctrine of separation of powers

Given the nature and effect of an action for quo warranto, such remedy is unavailing to determine whether or not an official has committed misconduct in office nor is it the proper legal vehicle to evaluate the person’s performance in the office. Apropos, an action for quo warranto does not try a person’s culpability of an impeachment offense, neither does a writ of quo warranto conclusively pronounce such culpability.

In Divinagracia v. Consolidated Broadcasting System, Inc., the Court further explained the court’s authority to issue a writ of quo warranto, as complementary to, and not violative of, the doctrine of separation of powers.

Indeed, respondent’s case is peculiar in that her omission to file her SALN also formed part of the allegations against her in the Verified Complaint for Impeachment. However, the fact that it also constitutes as one of the grounds for impeachment does not deprive this Court of the authority to decide the case since respondent’s failure to file her SALNs and to submit the same to the JBC go into the very qualification of integrity. The fact remains that the Republic raised an issue as to respondent’s eligibility to occupy the position of Chief Justice, an obviously legal question, which can be resolved through review of jurisprudence and pertinent laws.

Nevertheless, for the guidance of the bench and the bar, and to obliviate confusion in the future as to when quo warranto as a remedy to oust an ineligible public official may be availed of, and in keeping with the Court’s function of harmonizing the laws and the rules with the Constitution, the Court herein demarcates that an act or omission committed prior to or at the time of appointment or election relating to an official’s qualifications to hold office as to render such appointment or election invalid is properly the subject of a quo warranto petition, provided that the requisites for the commencement thereof are present.

Judicial power versus Judicial restraint and fear of a constitutional crisis

There can be no constitutional crisis where the Constitution itself provides the means and bases for the resolution of the “conflict.” The Court’s exercise of jurisdiction over an action for quo warranto falls within the ambit of its judicial power to settle justiciable issues or actual controversies involving rights which are legally demandable and enforceable. In so doing, the Court is not arrogating upon itself the Congress’ power to determine whether an impeachable officer may be removed by impeachment or not, which is a political, rather than a judicial, exercise.

Seeking affirmative relief from the Court is tantamount to voluntary to voluntary appearance

Respondent cannot now be heard to deny the Court’s jurisdiction over her person even as she claims to be an impeachable official because respondent in fact invoked and sought affirmative relief from the Court by praying for the inhibition of several Members of this Court and by moving that the case be heard on Oral Arguments, albeit ad cautelam. Following settled principles, respondent cannot invoke the Court’s jurisdiction on one hand to secure affirmative relief, and then repudiate that same jurisdiction after obtaining or failing to obtain such relief.

II.

The Petition is Not Dismissible

on the Ground of Prescription

Prescription does not lie against the State

The rules on quo warranto, specifically Section 11, Rule 66, provides:

Limitations. – Nothing contained in this Rule shall be construed to authorize an action against a public officer or employee for his ouster from office unless the same be commenced within one (1) year after the cause of such ouster, or the right of the petitioner to hold such office or position, arose; nor to authorize an action for damages in accordance with the provisions of the next preceding section unless the same be commenced within one (1) year after the entry of the judgment establishing the petitioner’s right to the office in question. (Emphasis supplied)

In as early as the 1960’s, We have already explained in various cases that the purpose of setting the prescriptive period for the filing of a quo warranto case, i.e., the urgency of the matter to be resolved. The government must be immediately informed or advised if any person claims to be entitled to an office or position in the civil service, as against another actually holding it, so that the government may not be faced with the predicament of having to pay two salaries, one for the person actually holding the office although illegally, and another for one not actually rendering service although entitled to do so. Also, public interest requires that the rights of public office should be determined as speedily as practicable, as there must be stability in the service so that public business may not be unduly retarded.

Distinctively, the petitioners in such cases were private individuals asserting their right of office, unlike the instant case where no private individual claims title to the Office of the Chief Justice. Instead, it is the government itself which commenced the present petition for quo warranto and puts in issue the qualification of the person holding the highest position in the Judiciary.

When the Solicitor General files a quo warranto petition in behalf of the people and where the interests of the public is involved, the lapse of time presents no effective bar. A quo warranto action is a governmental function and not a propriety function, and therefore the doctrine of laches does not apply Indeed, when the government is the real party in interest, and is proceeding mainly to assert its rights, there can be no defense on the ground of laches or prescription.

Circumstances obtaining in this case preclude the application of the prescriptive period

The Republic cannot be faulted for questioning respondent’s qualification for office only upon discovery of the cause of ouster. Respondent was never forthright as to whether or not she filed her SALNs covering the period of her employment in U.P. Even up to the present, respondent has not been candid on whether she filed the required SALNs or not. Hence, until recently when respondent’s qualification for office was questioned during the hearings conducted by the House Committee on Justice on the impeachment complaint against the respondent, there was no indication that would have prompted the Republic to assail respondent’s appointment, much less question the wisdom or reason behind the said recommending and appointing authorities’ actions. The defect on respondent’s appointment was therefore not discernible, but was, on the contrary, deliberately rendered obscure.

Neither can respondent successfully invoke Act No. 3326 as mentioned in her Table of Authorities. Plainly, Act No. 3326 is inapplicable to the instant petition as respondent is not being sought to be penalized for violation of the laws relating to the non-filing or incomplete, irregular or untruthful filing of SALNs. At any rate, even the theorized applicability of Act No. 3326 will not work to respondent’s advantage given that Section 2 thereof provides that the prescriptive period shall be reckoned either from the day of the commission of the violation of the law, or if such be not known at the time, from the discovery thereof and the institution of the judicial proceeding for its investigation and punishment.

Finally, it bears to stress that this Court finds it more important to rule on the merits of the novel issues imbued with public interest presented before Us than to dismiss the case outright merely on technicality. The Court cannot compromise on the importance of settling the controversy surrounding the highest position in the Judiciary only to yield to the unacceptable plea of technicality. It is but more prudent to afford the Republic, as well as the respondent, ample opportunities to present their cases for a proper and just disposition of the case instead of dismissing the petition outright on the ground of prescription. Inasmuch as the ultimate consideration in providing for a one-year prescriptive period was public interest, so is it the same consideration which prompts this Court not to act nonchalantly and idly watch title to the public office in question be continuously subjected to uncertainty.

III.

Respondent is Ineligible as a Candidate and Nominee for the Position of Chief Justice

A.

The Court Exercises Supervisory Authority Over the JBC

The Court has authority, as an incident of its power of supervision over the JBC, to insure that the JBC faithfully executes its duties as the Constitution requires of it. As when the policies of the JBC are being attacked, the Court, through its supervisory authority over the JBC, has the duty to inquire about the matter and ensure that the JBC is compliant with its own rules.

The JBC’s duty to recommend or nominate, although calling for the exercise of discretion, is neither absolute nor unlimited. The primary limitation to the JBC’s exercise of discretion is that the nominee must possess the minimum qualifications required by the Constitution and the laws relative to the position. While the resolution of who to nominate as between two candidates of equal qualification cannot be dictated by this Court upon the JBC, such surrender of choice presupposes that whosoever is nominated is not otherwise disqualified.

The nomination by the JBC is not a political question that the Court is barred from resolving. The question of whether or not a nominee possesses the requisite qualifications is determined based on facts and therefore does not depend on, nor call for, the exercise of discretion on the part of the nominating body.

Qualifications under the Constitution

cannot be waived or bargained away by the JBC

The qualifications of an aspiring Member of the Supreme Court are enshrined in Section 7, Article VIII of the Constitution. Evidently, more than age, citizenship and professional qualifications, Our fundamental law is clear that a member of the Judiciary must be a person of proven competence, integrity, probity and independence. Emphatically, integrity is not only a prerequisite for an aspiring Member of the Court but is likewise a continuing requirement common to judges and lawyers alike. To make sure that applicants to judicial positions possess these constitutionally-prescribed character requirement, the JBC was created.

B.

Compliance with the Constitutional and statutory requirement of filing of SALN intimately relates to a person’s integrity

Respondent postulates that the filing of SALNs bear no relation to the Constitutional qualification of integrity. In so arguing, respondent loses sight of the fact that the SALN requirement is imposed no less than by the Constitution and made more emphatic by its accompanying laws and its implementing rules and regulations. In other words, one who fails to file his or her SALN violates the Constitution and the laws; and one who violates the Constitution and the laws cannot rightfully claim to be a person of integrity as such equation is theoretically and practically antithetical.

The filing of SALN is a Constitutional and statutory requirement

The filing of a SALN is an essential requirement to one’s assumption of a public post. Section 17, Article XI of the Constitution on the Accountability of Public Officers states, in part, that a public officer or employee shall, upon assumption of office and as often thereafter as may be required by law, submit a declaration under oath of his assets, liabilities, and net worth. Even prior to the 1987 Constitution, our laws through R.A. No. 3019, required from every public officer a detailed and sworn statement of their assets and liabilities. Even during the martial law years, under then President Marcos, the obligation imposed upon public officers and employees to declare their assets and liabilities. Two years after the birth of the 1987 Constitution, R.A. No. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees was enacted.

The filing of the SALN is so important for purposes of transparency and accountability that failure to comply with such requirement may result not only in dismissal from the public service but also in criminal liability. Under Section 11 of R.A. No. 6713, non-compliance with this requirement is not only punishable by imprisonment and/or a fine, it may also result in disqualification to hold public office.

Faithful compliance with the requirement of the filing of SALN is rendered even more exacting when the public official concerned is a member of the Judiciary. In Office of the Court Administrator v. Judge Usman, the Court emphasized that “[w]hile every office in the government service is a public trust, no position exacts a greater demand on moral righteousness and uprightness of an individual than a seat in the Judiciary.” The Code of Judicial Conduct also requires a judge to “make full financial disclosure as required by law.”

Compliance with the SALN requirement indubitably reflects on a person’s integrity

Failure to file the SALN is clearly a violation of the Constitution and the law. The offense is penal in character and is a clear breach of the ethical standards set for public officials and employees. For these reasons, a public official who has failed to comply with the requirement of filing the SALN cannot be said to be of proven integrity and the Court may consider him/her disqualified from holding public office. The requirement to file a SALN is not a trivial or a formal requirement. The fundamental issue in the case at bar is not merely inaccurate entries, but the glaring absence of respondent’s SALN for various years prior to her resignation from the U.P. College of Law.

Respondent theorizes that the failure to file SALN without any allegation or evidence that one committed graft and corruption by acquiring unexplained wealth has no bearing on integrity. Respondent’s argument, however, does not persuade.

The SALN laws contemplate both the (1) physical act of filing her and her family’s statement of assets, liabilities and net worth and (2) filing of a true, genuine and accurate SALN. RA 6713 and RA 3019, being special laws that punish offenses, are malum prohibitum and not malum in se. It is the omission or commission of that act as defined by the law, and not the character or effect thereof, that determines whether or not the provision has been violated. Thus, whether or not respondent accumulated unexplained wealth is not in issue at this point in time, but whether she, in the first place, complied with the mandatory requirement of filing of SALNs.

Respondent chronically failed to file her SALNs and thus violated the Constitution, the law and the Code of Judicial Conduct. A member of the Judiciary who commits such violations cannot be deemed to be a person of proven integrity

To recall, the record of the U.P. HRDO only contains respondent’s SALNs for the years 1985, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, and 2002. Later, respondent produced a photocopy of her SALN for 1989. On the other hand, the records of the Central Records Division of the Office of the Ombudsman yields “no SALN filed by respondent except for the SALN ending December 1998” which was subscribed only in August 2003 and transmitted by the U.P. HRDO to the Ombudsman only on December 16, 2003.

Other than offering legal or technical justifications, respondent has not endeavored to convince this Court of the existence of the still unaccounted SALNs. This Court is puzzled as to why there has been no account of respondent’s more recent SALNs, particularly those from 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006.

The case of Concerned Taxpayer v. Doblada, Jr., does not find application in this case. Doblada presented contrary proof to show that a certain SALN exists and was duly transmitted and received by the OCA as the repository agency, as such, the Court therein inferred that Doblada filed his SALNs. Contrariwise, while the U.P. HRDO, as the concerned personnel division, produced respondent’s SALNs for 1985, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, and 2002, these very same SALNs are neither proven to be in the records of, nor was proven to have been sent to and duly received by the Ombudsman as the repository agency. Worse, for the SALNs which the U.P. HRDO itself cannot produce, i.e., 1986, 1987, 1988, 1992, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005 and 2006, and not proven to be in the records of, nor proven to have been sent to and duly received by the Ombudsman, their existence and the fact of filing thereof were neither established by direct proof constituting substantial evidence nor by mere inference.

With the submission of its evidence, including the Certifications from the U.P. College of Law and the Ombudsman showing that respondent did not file all her SALNs, the Republic has made out a prima facie case that respondent failed to comply with the SALN law. The duty or burden of evidence thus shifted to respondent to controvert the Republic’s prima facie case, otherwise, a verdict must be returned in favor of the Republic. In any case, domestic and foreign opinions abound that in a quo warranto proceeding, the burden rests on the defendant or respondent, as against the State at least, to show his right to the office from which it is sought to oust him.

Further, being on leave from government service is not synonymous with separation from government service. The fact that respondent did not receive any pay for the periods she was on leave does not make her a government worker “serving in an honorary capacity” to be exempted from the SALN laws. She did not receive pay for the simple reason that she did not render any service for said period. Fundamental is the rule that workers who were not required to work are not, by law, entitled to any compensation.

Neither can the lack of a compliance order from the U.P. HRDO detract from the fact that the duty to properly accomplish the SALN belongs to the public official and the corrective action that the concerned authority is expected to undertake is limited only to typographical or mathematical rectifications. At any rate, the ministerial duty of the head of office to issue compliance order came about only on April 16, 2006 when the Civil Service Commission (CSC) issued Memorandum Circular No. 10, s. 2006 amending Rule VIII. As such, the U.P. HRDO could not have been expected to perform its ministerial duty of issuing compliance orders to respondent when such rule was not yet in existence at that time.

Respondent’s inclusion in the shortlist of candidates for the position of Chief Justice does not negate, nor supply her with the requisite proof of integrity. She should have been disqualified at the outset. It must be underscored that the JBC En Banc included respondent in the shortlist for the position of Chief Justice without deliberating her July 23, 2012 Letter.

Respondent failed to properly and promptly file her SALNs, again in violation of the Constitutional and statutory requirements

On its face, the SALNs filed by respondent covering her years of government service in U.P., appear to have been executed and filed under suspicious circumstances:

(a) Respondent’s SALN as of December 31, 1996 was accomplished and notarized only on June 29, 1998, or two years late;

(b) Her SALN as of December 31, 1998 was filed only in 2003, or five years late;

(c) Her SALNs for the years 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2002 were notarized only on August 21, 2003;

(d) Both the 1996 and 1997 SALNs were subscribed and sworn to by respondent before Zenaida P. Cruz (Administrative Officer IV, Human Resource Development and Records Section, U.P. Law Center) on June 29, 1998. However, under the Notarial Registry of Eugenia A. Borras, four SALNs of respondent were acknowledged before her on August 21, 2003 as cited in the next preceding paragraph. It appears thus that there were two SALNs for 1997 executed by respondent;

(d) She failed to file her SALNs for 2004, 2005, and 2006 which were the years when she received the bulk of her fees from the PIATCO cases.

(e) Her SALN for 2006 was accomplished only on July 27, 2010 and unsubscribed, only to be later on claimed by respondent to have been really intended as SALN as of July 27, 2010;

The SALNs that she submitted in support of her application for Chief Justice likewise bear badges of irregularities:

(f) Her SALN for 2009 was not accomplished under oath, was likewise belatedly filed only on June 22, 2012 and indicates therein that she was an Associate Justice of the Court when her appointment came only on August 16, 2010;

(g) Her SALNs for 2006 and 2009 did not reflect the fees she received as counsel for the Republic in the PIATCO cases.

(h) The unaccounted income from the PIATCO cases could not have been due to losses or liabilities considering that respondent have had an increase in her net worth from 2002 to 2009. Her SALN for 2002 shows a net worth of only Php3,804,000.00 while her SALN for 2009 shows a net worth of Php17,936,353.00, her net worth thus increased by Php14,132,353.00. While the BIR Report shows that respondent received approximately Php27M in disposable net income, her SALN only shows an increase of approximately Php14M in net worth. The difference between the two, in the amount of estimatedly Php13M, was conspicuously missing in the SALNs filed by respondent;

(i) There is a glaring difference between the two 2010 SALNs filed. The total value of respondent’s personal properties in the “SALN as of July 27, 2010” is Php9,000,000.00, while the value of her personal properties as declared in her “SALN as of December 31, 2010” increased to Php11,723,010. Respondent, therefore, enjoyed an increase of approximately Php2,700,000.00 in personal properties in just a span of five (5) months after having been appointed as Associate Justice.

(j) It is contrary to human experience that the SALNs purportedly recovered by respondent’s husband were not stamped received by the UP HRDO. It is unusual that respondent did not bother to demand that her personal copy be duly stamped received with particulars as to the date and initial, at least of the party who received the same as proof that she timely filed her SALN.

(k) There is no indication from the stamped “Certified Photocopy” and initialed by Rosemarie Pabiona on the SALNs that she is the official custodian of the same, and whether the photocopies of the original are on file, contrary to Section 24, Rule 132 of the Rules of Court.

The above circumstances betray respondent’s intention to falsely state a material fact and to practice deception in order to secure for herself the appointment as Chief Justice. It is therefore clear as day that respondent failed not only in complying with the physical act of filing, but also committed dishonesty betraying her lack of integrity, honesty and probity.

Consistently, the Court does not hesitate to impose the supreme penalty of dismissal against public officials whose SALNs were found to have contained discrepancies, inconsistencies and non-disclosures. For instance, in Rabe v. Flores, the Court imposed the ultimate penalty of dismissal from service upon a court interpreter with forfeiture of all retirement benefits and accrued leaves and with prejudice to re-employment for dishonesty and for failure to disclose her business interest, which was a “stall in the market” for a continued period of four years. With more reason should such test of dishonesty and lack of integrity be applied in the instant case when respondent failed to file her SALNs for several years and for those years that she filed, the SALNs so filed prove to be untruthful.

C.

Respondent failed to submit the required SALNs as to qualify for nomination pursuant to the JBC rules

The JBC En Banc required that applicants who were previously in the government service must submit all previous SALNs. Because there were candidates who failed to submit complete SALNs, the JBC En Banc deliberated on the candidates who submitted incomplete SALNs and then determined who among them are to be considered as having “substantially complied.” For instance, Justice Abad was considered as having substantially complied because he submitted 4 SALNs in his 6 year-stint with the OSG and because the filing of the SALN at the time Justice Abad joined the government was not yet required. Dean Raul C. Pangalangan lacked 5 SALNs but that he was trying to get them from the Civil Service Commission and so, regular member Justice Aurora Santiago-Lagman moved that the SALNs he submitted be considered as substantial compliance. For respondent, the JBC En Banc determined that she did not submit her SALNs from 1986 to 2006 and that, as remarked by Senator Escudero, the filing thereof during those years was already required. There was no indication that the JBC deemed the three SALNs (for the years 2009, 2010 and 2011) submitted by respondent for her 20 years as a professor in the U.P. College of Law and two years as Associate Justice, as substantial compliance.

It is clear that the JBC En Banc did not do away with the requirement of submission of SALNs, only that substantial compliance therewith, i.e., the submission of the SALNs for the immediately preceding 10 years instead of all SALNs, was deemed sufficient. That such was the standing requirement of the JBC from at least the incumbent Associate Justices applying for the position of Chief Justice is evident from the fact that five (5) out of six (6) applicants who were incumbent Associate Justices, namely: (1) Justice Carpio; (2) Justice Brion; (3) Justice Velasco; and (4) Justice De Castro were determined to have completely complied with the SALN requirement; and (5) Justice Abad was determined to have substantially complied. These Justices submitted the following numbers of SALNs:

This belies respondent’s representation that the JBC maintained its requirement that the candidates submit all previous SALNs. If such were the case, only those candidates determined to have complied should have been shortlisted, and the others, including respondent, should not have qualified.

The only remaining applicant-incumbent Justice who was not determined by the JBC En Banc to have substantially complied was respondent, who submitted only 3 SALNs, i.e., 2009, 2010 and 2011, even after extensions of the deadline for the submission to do so.

Instead of complying, respondent offered, by way of her letter dated July 23, 2012, justifications why she should no longer be required to file the SALNs:

Respondent sought to be excused from complying with the SALN requirement because, allegedly, the SALNs requested from her (1995-1999 as respondent alleged) from U.P., are old and thus “infeasible to retrieve.” But the Republic, through the OSG, was able to present before the Court copies of respondent’s SALNs for 1985, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, and 2002 from the U.P. HRDO. These files, therefore, are not “infeasible to retrieve.”

Respondent likewise sought special treatment as having complied with the submission of the SALN by submitting a Certificate of Clearance issued by the U.P. HRDO. The import of said clearance is limited only to clearing respondent of her academic and administrative responsibilities, money and property accountabilities and from administrative charges as of the date of her resignation on June 1, 2006. But such could not, by any stretch of imagination, be considered as compliance with the SALN requirement.

In all these, respondent curiously failed to mention that she, in fact, did not file several SALNs during the course of her employment in U.P. Such failure to disclose a material fact and the concealment thereof from the JBC betrays any claim of integrity especially from a Member of the Supreme Court. On this score, the observations of the Court in the case of OCA v. Judge Estacion, Jr. ring special significance “[r]espondent did not honestly divulge all that the appointing authority ought to know to correctly discern whether he is indeed fit for the judicial post. He continuously suppressed vital information on his personal circumstances under the false belief that he can mislead the Court and get away with it for good. What respondent did, or omitted to do, was a calculated deception committed not only against the Court but against the public as well, clearly indicative of his lack of moral rectitude to sit as magistrate, and sufficiently repulsive that it detracts from public confidence in the integrity of the judiciary. Dismissal indeed is the appropriate retribution for such kind of transgression.”

Indubitably, respondent not only failed to substantially comply with the submission of the SALNs but there was no compliance at all. The contents of respondent’s Letter dated July 23, 2012 itself betray an exercise of dishonesty and disposition to deceive in an attempt to secure for herself the appointment as Chief Justice.

For these reasons, the JBC should no longer have considered respondent for interview as it already required the submission of, at least, the SALNs corresponding to the immediately preceding 10 years up to December 31, 2011.

Respondent’s failure to submit to the JBC her SALNs for several years means that her integrity was not established at the time of her application

The requirement to submit SALNs is made more emphatic when the applicant is eyeing the position of the Chief Justice. The minutes of the JBC En Banc meeting enlightens as to the rationale behind the requirement, that “the JBC would not want to recommend a person who is susceptible to such kind of attack” and “that the JBC should impose higher standards to aspirants for the position of Chief Justice.”

The requirement to submit the SALNs along hand with the waiver of bank deposits, is therefore not an empty requirement that may easily be dispensed with, but was placed by the JBC itself for a reason – in order to allow the JBC to carry on its mandate of recommending only applicants of high standards and who would be unsusceptible to impeachment attacks due to inaccuracies in SALNs.

Further, the failure to submit the required SALNs means that the JBC and the public are divested of the opportunity to consider the applicant’s fitness or propensity to commit corruption or dishonesty. In respondent’s case, for example, the waiver of the confidentiality of bank deposits would be practically useless for the years that she failed to submit her SALN since the JBC cannot verify whether the same matches the entries indicated in the SALN. Respondent is presumed to know of the importance of the filing of the SALN together with the bank waiver. The waiver which respondent executed under oath clearly provides that all data obtained through the waiver shall be for the sole purpose of evaluating her qualifications for the position of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Conclusively then, respondent’s failure to submit her SALNs to the JBC means that she was not able to prove her integrity at the time of her application as Chief Justice.

D.

Respondent’s disposition to commit deliberate acts and omissions demonstrating dishonesty and lack of forthrightness is discordant with any claim of integrity

In addition to the suspicious and highly questionable circumstances surrounding the execution of her SALNs, the following untruthful statements and dishonest acts committed prior to or at the time of her appointment as Chief Justice ultimately negate respondent’s claim that she is a person of proven integrity:

(1) Respondent had no permit from U.P. to engage in private practice;

(2) Respondent represented that after her resignation from U.P. in 2006, she was engaged, full time, in private practice. However, in her PDS, it was stated that she was engaged as counsel by the government in the PIATCO cases from 1994 up to 2009;

(3) Respondent claims that the clearance issued by U.P., can be taken as an assurance that U.P. considered the SALN requirements to have been met since it is the ministerial duty of the Head of the Office to ensure that the SALNs of its personnel are properly filed and accomplished. However, this ministerial duty of U.P. HRDO to call her attention as regards compliance with the SALN requirements was imposed only in April 2006. Hence, the U.P. HRDO could not have been expected to perform its ministerial duty of issuing compliance orders to respondent when such rule was not yet in existence at that time;

(4) Her PDS shows that she was Deputy Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights only later to be disclaimed by her during the Oral Argument stating that it was only a functional title;

(5) In her Letter dated July 23, 2012 to the JBC, respondent represented that her SALNs were infeasible to retrieve when the SALNs that she selectively filed were available all along in U.P. and in fact the OSG was able to get copies of the same. Even respondent herself was able to get a copy of her 1989 SALN from U.P.;

(6) There is a marked incompatibility between the excuse respondent proffered in her Letter dated July 23, 2012, and the explanation she gave in the Oral Argument. In the Letter, the respondent reasoned that it is “infeasible to retrieve” all her SALNs because of the age of said documents, i.e., that they are more than fifteen years old. However, during her Oral Arguments, she explained that it was “infeasible” to retrieve them only because of time constraints;

(7) She claims that the other candidates for the Chief Justice position did not comply with the SALN requirement for the application, when it was only she who did not comply.

(8) Respondent committed tax fraud when she failed to truthfully declare her income in her income tax returns for the years 2007-2009 and in her value-added tax (VAT) returns for the years 2005-2009;

(9) Respondent caused the procurement of a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser worth at least Php5,000,000.00;

(10) Caused the hiring of Ms. Helen Macasaet without the requisite public bidding and who received excessive compensation amounting to more than Php11,000,000.00;

(11) Misused at least Php3,000,000.00 of government funds for hotel accommodation at Shangri-La Boracay as the venue of the 3rd ASEAN Chief Justices meeting;

(12) Created the Judiciary Decentralized Office (JDO) in the guise of reopening the Regional Court Administration Office (RCAO) without being sanctioned by the Court En Banc;

(13) Issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) in Coalition of Associations of Senior Citizens in the Philippines v. COMELEC contrary to the Supreme Court’s internal rules and misrepresented that the TRO was issued upon the recommendation of the Member-in-charge;

(14) Manipulated the disposition of the DOJ request to transfer the venue of the Maute cases outside of Mindanao;

(15) Ignored rulings of the Supreme Court with respect to the grant of survivorship benefits which caused undue delay to the release of survivorship benefits to spouses of deceased judges and Justices;

(16) Appointed Geraldine Econg as Head of the JDO and Brenda Jay Angeles-Mendoza as Chief of the Philippine Mediation Center Office (PMCO) without the approval of the Court En Banc;

(17) Failed and refused to appoint qualified applicants to several high-ranking positions in the Supreme Court;

(18) Ordered the dissemination of erroneous information on what transpired during the Supreme Court En Banc deliberations in A.M. No. 16-08-04-SC on the alleged involvement of four (4) incumbent judges in illegal drugs and undermined the co-equal power of the Executive Department by ordering the Executive Secretary himself to file cases against the judges;

(19) Manipulated the processes of the JBC to exclude then Solicitor General, now Associate Justice Francis Jardeleza, by using highly confidential document involving national security against the latter;

(20) Clustered the nominees for the six (6) vacant positions of Associate Justice in the Sandiganbayan without legal basis and in so doing, impaired the power of the President to appoint members of the Judiciary;

(21) Misrepresented to the members of the Supreme Court En Banc that there were Justices who requested to do away with the voting of recommended applicants to the vacant positions in the Supreme Court;

(22) Manipulated the processes of the JBC to exclude Court of Appeals Associate Justice Fernanda Lampas-Peralta from the shortlist of nominees for the position of Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeals;

(23) Interfered with the investigation conducted by the House of Representatives on the alleged misuse of the tobacco funds in the Province of Ilocos Norte by unilaterally preparing a Joint Statement, asking the House of Representatives to reconsider its show cause order against the Justices of the Court of Appeals, and then pressuring then Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeals, now Associate Justice Andres B. Reyes, Jr. to likewise sign the same;

(24) Undermined and disrespected the impeachment proceedings conducted by the House of Representatives against her.

While the foregoing acts as revealed during the Congressional hearings on the impeachment are not proper subjects of the instant quo warranto petition, these acts are nevertheless reflective and confirmatory of respondent’s lack of integrity at the time of her nomination and appointment as Chief Justice and her inability to possess such continuing requirement of integrity. Indeed, Rule 130, Section 34 of the Rules on Evidence provide that similar acts may be received to as evidence to prove a specific intent or knowledge, identity, plan, system, scheme, habit, custom or usage, and the like.

E.

Respondent’s ineligibility for lack of proven integrity cannot be cured by her nomination and subsequent appointment as Chief Justice

The evidence, as it stands before Us, shows that respondent failed to file nine SALNs in her 20-year service in U.P. College of Law and submitted to the JBC only three out of the required ten SALNs at the time of her application as Chief Justice. The Court cannot therefore be faulted, at least for purposes of the instant quo warranto proceedings, to conclude that respondent not only failed to submit the SALNs to the JBC, but altogether failed to file the same.

Such failure to file and to submit the SALNs to the JBC, is a clear violation not only of the JBC rules, but also of the law and the Constitution. For lack of proven integrity, respondent ought to have been disqualified by the JBC and ought to have been excluded from the list of nominees transmitted to the President. As the qualification of proven integrity goes into the barest standards set forth under the Constitution to qualify as a Member of the Court, the subsequent nomination and appointment to the position will not qualify an otherwise excluded candidate. In other words, the inclusion of respondent in the shortlist of nominees submitted to the President cannot override the minimum Constitutional qualifications.

Well-settled is the rule that qualifications for public office must be possessed at the time of appointment and assumption of office and also during the officer’s entire tenure as a continuing requirement. When the law requires certain qualifications to be possessed or that certain disqualifications be not possessed by persons desiring to serve as public officials, those qualifications must be met before one even becomes a candidate.

The voidance of the JBC nomination as a necessary consequence of the Court’s finding that respondent is ineligible, in the first place, to be a candidate for the position of Chief Justice and to be nominated for said position follows as a matter of course. Neither will the President’s act of appointment cause to qualify respondent. Although the JBC is an office constitutionally created, the participation of the President in the selection and nomination process is evident from the composition of the JBC itself. The regular members of the JBC are appointees of the President, including an ex officio member, the Secretary of Justice, who serves as the President’s alter ego. In effect, the action of the JBC, particularly that of the Secretary of Justice as ex-officio member, is reflective of the action of the President. Such as when the JBC mistakenly or wrongfully accepted and nominated respondent, the President, through his alter egos in the JBC, commits the same mistake and the President’s subsequent act of appointing respondent cannot have any curative effect.

Thus, while the Court surrenders discretionary appointing power to the President, the exercise of such discretion is subject to the non-negotiable requirements that the appointee is qualified and all other legal requirements are satisfied, in the absence of which, the appointment is susceptible to attack.

Even as respondent took her “oath of office,” she remains disqualified. An oath of office is a qualifying requirement for a public office and a prerequisite to the full investiture of the office. While respondent putatively took an oath to defend and support the Constitution and to obey the laws of the land, she had not been forthright with the circumstances surrounding the lacking SALNs. This makes her oath untruthful and altogether false.

F.

Respondent is a de facto officer removable through quo warranto

The effect of a finding that a person appointed to an office is ineligible therefor is that his presumably valid appointment will give him color of title that confers on him the status of a de facto officer.

For lack of a Constitutional qualification, respondent is ineligible to hold the position of Chief Justice and is merely holding a colorable right or title thereto. As such, respondent has never attained the status of an impeachable official and her removal from the office, other than by impeachment, is justified. The remedy, therefore, of a quo warranto at the instance of the State is proper to oust respondent from the appointive position of Chief Justice.

Upon a finding that respondent is in fact ineligible to hold the position of Chief Justice and is therefore unlawfully holding and exercising such public office, the consequent judgment under Section 9, Rule 66 is the ouster and exclusion of respondent from holding and exercising the rights, functions and duties of the Office of the Chief Justice.

IV.

Guidelines for the Bench, the Bar and the JBC

The present is the exigent and opportune time for the Court to establish well-defined guidelines that would serve as guide posts for the bench, the bar and the JBC, as well, in the discharge of its Constitutionally-mandated functions. In sum, this Court holds:

(1) Quo warranto as a remedy to oust an ineligible public official may be availed of, provided that the requisites for the commencement thereof are present, when the subject act or omission was committed prior to or at the time of appointment or election relating to an official’s qualifications to hold office as to render such appointment or election invalid. Acts or omissions, even if it relates to the qualification of integrity being a continuing requirement but nonetheless committed during the incumbency of a validly appointed and/or validly elected official cannot be the subject of a quo warranto proceeding, but of impeachment if the public official concerned is impeachable and the act or omission constitutes an impeachable offense, or to disciplinary, administrative or criminal action, if otherwise.

(2) Members of the Judiciary are bound by the qualifications of honesty, probity, competence, and integrity.

(3) In ascertaining whether a candidate possesses such qualifications, the JBC in the exercise of its Constitutional mandate, set certain requirements which should be complied with by the candidates to be able to qualify. These requirements, as well as subsequent changes thereto, are announced and published to notify not only the applicants but the public as well.

(4) If a candidate is appointed despite being unable to comply with the requirements of the JBC and despite the lack of the aforementioned qualifications at the time of application, the appointment may be the subject of a quo warranto provided it is filed within one year from the appointment or discovery of the defect.

(5) The willful non-filing of a SALN is an indication of dishonesty, lack of probity and lack of integrity. Moreso if the non-filing is repeated in complete disregard of the mandatory requirements of the Constitution and the law.

(6) Consistent with the SALN laws, however, SALNs filed need not be retained after more than ten years by the receiving office or custodian or repository unless these are the subject of investigation pursuant to the law. Thus, to be in keeping with the spirit of the law requiring public officers to file SALNs – to manifest transparency and accountability in public office – if public officers cannot produce their SALNs from their personal files, they must obtain a certification from the office where they filed and/or the custodian or repository thereof to attest to the fact of filing. In the event that said offices certify that the SALN was indeed filed but could not be located, said offices must certify the valid and legal reason of their non-availability, such as by reason of destruction by natural calamity due to fire or earthquake, or by reason of the allowed destruction after ten years under Section 8 of R.A. No. 6713.

V.

Blatant Disregard and Open Defiance

to the Sub Judice Rule

Perhaps owing to novelty, the instant case has opened a pandora’s box of unsolicited opinions, streaming in abundance from those professed legal and non-legal experts alike. Because of the various extraneous redirections from the merits which the instant case has received, there is a need to emphasize that this case involves a purely legal and justiciable matter which the Court intends, and had resolved, through the application of the Constitution, the law and relevant jurisprudence, unswayed by personalities or sentiments.

The Court had lent extreme tolerance to the parties and non-parties equally, as the Court shall ultimately speak through its decision. Be that as it may, the Court, in jealous regard of judicial independence, cannot simply overlook the open and blatant defiance of the sub judice rule suffered by the present action.

The sub judice rule restricts comments and disclosures pertaining to the judicial proceedings in order to avoid prejudging the issue, influencing the court, or obstructing the administration of justice. What is sought to be protected is the primary duty of the courts to administer justice in the resolution of cases before them. Thus, it is generally inappropriate to discuss the merits of and make comments on cases sub judice and such acts may even result to contempt of court.

The oft-cited defense of persons charged with indirect contempt for violating the sub judice rule is their right to free speech. Needless to say, this Court would be the first in line of combat in a legal battle to uphold such constitutionally-protected right. However, when actions, posing to be innocent exercise of such right, “impede, interfere with and embarrass the administration of justice” or “make a serious and imminent threat thereto”, this Court will not hesitate to call out and punish the same.

The sub judice rule finds a more austere application to members of the Bar and of the Bench as the strict observance thereof is mandated by the Code of Professional Responsibility and the Code of Judicial Conduct.

It is thus perturbing that certain officials of the separate branches of the Government and even men and women learned in law had succumbed to the tempting affray that tends to divert the instant quo warranto action from its primary purpose. Even worse, respondent and her spokepersons chose to litigate respondent’s case, apart from her Ad Cautelam submissions to the Court, before several media-covered engagements. Through her actuations, respondent appears to have forgotten that this is a court action for quo warranto, and as such, the concomitant rule on sub judice unnegotiably applies. Worst still, respondent who is a lawyer and who asserts right to the Chief Justice position and therefore must foremost be aware of the rule, continues to conjure public clamor against the Court and its Members with regard to this pending case in Court.

The public actuation of respondent showing disdain and contempt towards some Members of the Court whom she dubbed as “Biased 5” later increased and modified to “Biased 6” can no longer be tolerated. She may be held liable for disbarment for violating the Canons of Professional Responsibility for violating the sub judice rule by repeatedly discussing the merits of the quo warranto petition in different fora and for casting aspersions and ill motives to the Members of the Court even before a decision is made, designed to affect the results of the Court’s collegial vote and influence public opinion. This wrongful actuation exemplify a poor regard for the judicial system and may amount to conduct unbecoming of a Justice and a lawyer.

Such actions, indeed, resulted to the obfuscation of the issues on hand, camouflaging the charges against her with assaults to judicial independence, and falsely conditioning the public’s mind that this is a fight for democracy. Once and for all, it should be stated that this is not a fight for democracy nor for judicial independence. This is an undertaking of the Court’s duty, as it is called for by the Republic, to judicially determine and settle the uncertainty in the qualification, or otherwise, of respondent to sit on the highest position in the Judiciary.

Epilogue

The foregoing discourse thins down to a public officer’s accountability to the public. The very purpose and nature of public office is grounded upon it being a public trust. A public officer who is not truthful, not forthright, in complying with the qualifications to public office, perforce, has not legally qualified, was not legally appointed, and consequently, has not legally assumed the said public office. The passage of time will not cure such invalidity of holding public office, much less, foreclose the right and duty of the government, the keeper of the said public office, to oust and remove the usurper.

It cannot be over-emphasized that public service requires integrity. By the very nature of their duties and responsibilities, they must faithfully adhere to, and hold sacred and render inviolate the constitutional principle that a public office is a public trust.

In this case, it was found that respondent is ineligible to hold the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court position for lack of integrity on account of her failure to file a substantial number of SALNs and also, her failure to submit the required SALNs to the JBC during her application for the position. Again, one of the Constitutional duties of a public officer is to submit a declaration under oath of his or her assets, liabilities, and net worth upon assumption of office and as often thereafter as may be required by law. When the Constitution and the law exact obedience, public officers must comply and not offer excuses. When a public officer is unable or unwilling to comply, he or she must not assume office in the first place, or if already holding one, he or she must vacate that public office because it is the correct and honorable thing to do. A public officer who ignores, trivializes or disrespects Constitutional and legal provisions, as well as the canons of ethical standards, forfeits his or her right to hold and continue in that office.

WHEREFORE, the Petition for Quo Warranto is GRANTED. Respondent Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno is found DISQUALIFIED from and is hereby adjudged GUILTY of UNLAWFULLY HOLDING and EXERCISINGthe OFFICE OF THE CHIEF JUSTICE. Accordingly, Respondent Maria Lourdes P. A. Sereno is OUSTED and EXCLUDED therefrom.

The position of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court is declared vacant and the Judicial and Bar Council is directed to commence the application and nomination process.

This Decision is immediately executory without need of further action from the Court.

Respondent Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno is ordered to SHOW CAUSE within ten (10) days from receipt hereof why she should not be sanctioned for violating the Code of Professional Responsibility and the Code of Judicial Conduct for transgressing the sub judice rule and for casting aspersions and ill motives to the Members of the Supreme Court.

SO ORDERED.