SC sacks judge for misconduct

THE Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed from the service a judge in Agusan del Sur in southern Mindanao for serious misconduct.

In a full court decision, the SC found Judge Hector Salise, acting presiding judge of Branch 6, Regional Trial Court (RTC), Prosperidad, and executive judge of Branch 7, Regional Trial Court, Bayugan City, both in the province of Agusan del Sur, guilty of serious misconduct.

The court dismissed Salise from the service “with forfeiture of retirement benefits, except leave credits, and with prejudice to re-employment in any branch or instrumentality of the government, including government-owned and controlled corporations.”

Records showed that the judicial audit team found that for Branch 6, RTC, Prosperidad, the court allowed substituted service of summonses in a breach of Section 61 of the Rule on of Nullity of Void Marriages and Annulment of Voidable Marriages.

In a case for Declaration of Nullity of Marriage, Salise prematurely rendered a decision granting the petition, “without ruling on the petitioner’s motions to dispense with the presentation of her last witness and to admit her Formal Offer of Exhibits, and even though the case was still set for hearing in a month’s time.”

He also issued a resolution dated September 5, 2014 in a case that was never docketed in Branch 6 for failure to pay the required docket fee.

The court staff only came to know about this when someone filed a motion for reconsideration of the resolution sometime in September 2014.

For Branch 7, RTC, Bayugan City, Salise may be considered to have railroaded roceedings for a number of cases for declaration of nullity of marriage.

In another civil case, he rendered a decision granting a petition barely eight months since the case was filed on July 14, 2014, without conducting mandatory pre-trial, and, worse, without petitioner presenting his evidence before the court.

In separate case, Salise proceeded with the hearing of the case and later penned a decision granting the petition although the court did not acquire jurisdiction over the person of the respondent as the summons was returned to the court unserved.

The court said, “Judge Salise violated the Code of Judicial Conduct ordering judges to ensure that his or her conduct, both in and out of court, maintains and enhances the confidence of the public, the legal profession and litigants in the impartiality of the judge and of the judiciary.”

“He simply used oversight, inadvertence and honest mistake as convenient excuses. He acted with conscious indifference to the possible undesirable consequences to the parties involved. Misconduct is a transgression of some established and definite rule of action, more particularly, unlawful behavior or gross negligence by the public officer,” the SC added.

“To hold a judge administratively liable for serious misconduct, ignorance of the law or incompetence of official acts in the exercise of judicial functions and duties, it must be shown that his acts were committed with fraud, dishonesty, corruption, malice or ill will, bad faith or deliberate intent to do an injustice.”

According to the court, “litigants are entitled to no less than that.”

“They should be sure that when their rights are violated, they can go to a judge who shall give them impartial justice. They must trust the judge; otherwise, they will not go to him at all. They must believe in his sense of fairness; otherwise, they will not seek his judgment,” the SC said.

“Without such confidence, there would be no point in invoking his action for the justice they expect. Judge Salise’s acts indubitably violated said trust and confidence, seriously impairing the image of the judiciary to which he owes the duty of loyalty and obligation to keep it at all times above reproach and worthy of the people’s trust.”