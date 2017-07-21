SC sanctions lawyers over forged documents

THE Supreme Court (SC) penalized two lawyers for allegedly notarizing several forged documents. In a full court ruling promulgated by Deputy Clerk of Court Anna-Li Papa-Gombio, the SC found Roger Reyes and Romeo Bernaje guilty for violation of the Notarial Law and the Code of Professional Responsibility. Reyes’ notarial commission was revoked with perpetually disqualification as notary and suspended from the practice for two years. Bernaje was reprimanded for the same reasons. In a complaint by Ernesto Wee, he said that in December 2005, Marichi Ramos bought on instalment his van which transaction was done after payment was made in full.

In 2009, Ramos offered to buy Wee’s Nissan Frontier pick-up truck. However, Wee found out that Ramos had already sold the same to a car dealer named Ricardo Uy who subsequently sold it to a certain Harjender Gill. But the documents contained Wee’s name and forged signature, and were notarized by Reyes. Only the deed of sale executed by Uy in favor Gill was notarized by Bernaje.