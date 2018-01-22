SC set to void 2011 de Lima watchlist order vs Arroyo

The Supreme Court (SC) is set to declare as illegal and unconstitutional the watchlist order issued by former Justice Secretary Leila de Lima against former President Gloria Arrroyo in 2011.

By virtue of the cited watchlist order issued in connection with her then pending electoral sabotage case, Arroyo was halted from boarding an international flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in 2011.

Reliable sources said the high court was set to vote on Tuesday on Arroyo’s petition seeking to render void the said watch list orders.

The same sources said the SC will declare the issuance of the said order, contained in Department of Justice (DoJ) Circular No. 41 series of 2010, unconstitutional.

Almost all the justices of the SC are set to concur with the draft decision of Associate Justice Andres Reyes, Jr., who was assigned to pen the resolution in substitution of former Associate Justice Bienvenido Reyes after the latter retired during the pendency of Arroyo’s petition.

According to sources, Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio also prepared a separate opinion concurring with Reyes’ decision.

The decision would be premised on a finding that the watch list order issued by de Lima violated Arroyo’s right to travel under the Constitution.

It would rule that only a Hold Departure Order issued by regular courts could impose limits on the cited right.

Arroyo’s petition was consolidated with a similar case filed by former Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. Chairperson Ephraim Genuino.

Aside from resolving Arroyo’s petition, sources said that the SC is also set to tackle discuss a bid to disbar de Lima for defying a temporary restraining order (TRO) that it issued.

The DoJ under de Lima’s leadership filed electoral sabotage cases against Arroyo before the Regional Trial Court of Pasay City. By virtue of the institution of the case, de Lima issued a watch list order against Arroyo, which prevented the latter from leaving the country.

The implementation of the watchlist order, however, was ordered halted by the SC upon the plea of Arroyo’s camp for the issuance of a TRO.

Citing Arroyo’s non-compliance with one of the conditions in the TRO, de Lima disregarded it by instructing immigration authorities to bar Arroyo from leaving the country.

Eventually, the electoral sabotage cases against Arroyo and former Commission on Elections Chairperson Benjamin Abalos were dismissed.