SC sets oral arguments on martial law extension on Jan 16-17

The Supreme Court set oral arguments on a petition against the extension of martial law on January 16 and 17, a source told The Manila Times on Wednesday.

The 29-page petition for a temporary restraining order (TRO) or a writ of preliminary injunction to stop the extension was filed by members of the opposition at the House of Representatives namely Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman Caloocan Rep. Edgar Erice, Capiz Rep. Emmanuel Billones, Ifugao Rep. Teodoro Baguilat Jr, Magdalo Rep. Gary Alejano and Akbayan Rep. Tomasito Villarin.

The petitioners argued there was no actual rebellion to justify the re-extension and that Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd and Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez unduly restricted the period of deliberation and interpellation in Congress, approving the President’s request for a one-year extension “baselessly and with inordinate haste.”

The petition also claimed House leaders and the “supermajority” committed grave abuse of discretion, which amounted to lack or excess of jurisdiction.

President Rodrigo Duterte imposed martial law over Mindanao on May 23 following the attack on Marawi City by the Maute group. In July, Congress approved the President’s request for an extension up to the end of 2017.

Congress again approved a one-year extension until December 31, 2018 before going on a Christmas break. The extension was approved in a five-hour marathon joint session on December 13. JOMAR CANLAS