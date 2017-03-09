SC sets orals on de Lima drug case

The two justices appointed to the Supreme Court (SC) by President Rodrigo Duterte will take part in oral arguments on the drug trafficking case against embattled Sen. Leila de Lima.

Newly appointed SC Justices Samuel Martires and Noel Tijam are expected to attend the oral arguments on March 14, Tuesday.

The SC on Thursday set a conference on Friday for pre-oral arguments.

The oral arguments will be heard by Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno and the 14 SC justices.

Parties from the camps of the petitioners and the respondents, however, shall not be allowed to participate.

Martires took his oath before Duterte on Wednesday in Malacañang and Tijam before SC Justice Presbitero Velasco Jr. on Thursday morning.

Last February 28, the High Court ruled to keep de Lima detained after refusing to issue a stay order on her plea to stop the trial of her drug trafficking case pending before a Muntinlupa City (Metro Manila) court.

The senator argued that there was no iota of proof presented by the Department of Justice linking her to the illegal drug trade.

She said she could be charged only with “direct bribery,” not drug trafficking, under Article 210 of the Revised Penal Code.