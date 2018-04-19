SC sets vote on Sereno’s quo warranto case

THE Supreme Court has set a date for its decision on Solicitor General Jose Calida’s quo warranto petition seeking to oust Chief Justice on-leave Maria Lourdes Sereno.

In an en banc or full-court session in Baguio City on Tuesday, the magistrates agreed to hold a vote on May 17 in a special session.

May is usually devoted by the justices to writing decisions, meaning the court is supposed to be on recess the whole month.

Calida is questioning the validity of Sereno’s appointment, because of her failure to submit all of her statements of assets, liabilities, and net worth (SALN) to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC), which screens judiciary nominees, when she applied to become associate justice and later, chief justice.

Sereno is insisting that only the Senate, as an impeachment court, has the authority to remove her, citing the 1987 Constitution.

The House of Representatives is in the process of drafting the articles of impeachment against Sereno, but some lawmakers want the Supreme Court to rule first on the quo warranto petition, hoping to avoid a tedious impeachment process.

Court sources told The Manila Times that Associate Justice Noel Tijam, who was designated to write the decision, was given until April 23 to get comments for and finish the final draft ponencia or ruling.

Members of the court will have until May 11 to submit separate concurring and dissenting opinions.

Sources said the en banc declined the proposal of Associate Justice Marvic Leonen for a “soft voting” on the matter to allow Sereno to resign before her appointment is declared null and void.

A source said voting was set on May 17 to give Sereno ample time to consider resignation, and for the justices to file separate opinions.

The court held oral arguments in Baguio City on April 10, which saw Sereno clash with her nemesis, Associate Justice Teresita Leonardo de Castro, and Tijam.

The Manila Times earlier reported that Tijam had circulated a 60-page initial draft decision. The document was distributed to the justices after the Holy Week break, on April 2.

Tijam’s draft states that Sereno’s appointment is null and void as she was not eligible for the position because of questions on her integrity and failure to submit all of her SALNs as required by the JBC.

If the draft gets the majority vote, Sereno will have to immediately vacate her post, and the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) must open the nomination for the position of chief justice.

It will be “immediately executory” pending a motion for reconsideration.