SC stops QC from raising taxes

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday halted the Quezon City government from implementing a resolution that

increases the city’s real property tax rates from 100 percent to 500 percent.

During an en banc session in Baguio City, the high court issued a temporary restraining order halting the implementation of Ordinance No. 2556 (Series of 2016).

The Alliance of Quezon City Homeowners’ Association questioned the ordinance that adjusts the fair market value of lands, houses and other structures.

Named respondents were Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista, the City Assessor’s Office and City Treasurer’s Office. The SC ordered the Quezon City government to file its comment within 10 days from the receipt of the order.

Mayor Herbert Bautista welcomed the court’s ruling but he urged the SC to resolve the case “the soonest possible time.”

“We have yet to receive an official copy of the decision but the Quezon City government welcomes the development. We pray that the SC will resolve the matter the soonest possible time to ensure the smooth operations of the delivery of basic services to its constituents,” he said.

In a separate statement, the city’s Public Affairs’ office said that the city was “compelled” to adjust the fair market values of real properties after the Department of Finance and the Commission on Audit directed the city government to implement the “long-delayed” adjustment as mandated by Section 219 of Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code of 1991.

DEMPSEY REYES