SC to release Bar exam results on April 26

THE 2017 Bar examination results will be released on April 26, the Supreme Court (SC) announced on Thursday.

Lawyer Theodore Te, SC information chief, said that Justice Lucas P. Bersamin, chairman of the 2017 Bar Exams Committee, would officially announce the results.

The names of the new lawyers will be flashed on screen at the SC quadrangle, and at same time, posted on its website.

Only 6750 out of the 7227 law graduates, who were allowed by the high tribunal to take the exams at the University of Santo Tomas (UST), completed the four consecutive Sundays of examination, which were on November 5, 12, 19 and 26, 2017.

Bar examinees were tested on their knowledge of Political Law, Labor Law, Civil Law, Taxation, Mercantile Law, Criminal Law, Remedial Law and Legal Ethics and Judicial Ethics.

In 2016, 3,747 out of 6,344 examinees or 59.06 percent, passed the Bar, which is considered the highest passing rate in 16 years. CATHERINE MODESTO