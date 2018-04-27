SC to vote on Sereno case May 11

THE Supreme Court has set a new date for voting on the quo warranto petition against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, supposedly to prevent information leaks.

The ponente of the case or the writer of the decision, Associate Justice Noel is supposed to circulate the final draft ponencia on the case on Thursday.

Unimpeachable court sources told The Manila Times the high court moved the vote ahead by one week, to May 11, simultaneous with the submission of separate opinions from the justices. The original date of the vote was May 17.

The source said that if the submission of the separate opinions would be on May 11 and the vote happened on May 17, Sereno would have a forewarning of one week during which she could file her resignation.

“It will leak on May 11 when all opinions are in. The vote is on May 17. Sereno will learn about it,” the source said.

Another source agreed, saying Sereno should quit instead of waiting for the voting.

On May 11, the vote of each justice must be attached to their separate opinions.

If necessary, Acting Chief Justice Antonio Carpio may call for voting at 2 p.m. on the said date.

Originally, the magistrates agreed that voting should be held on May 17, through a special en banc session.

The quo warranto petition filed by the Office of the Solicitor General is based on Sereno’s failure to submit her wealth declarations, or statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALNs), to the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) that screens court appointees.

Sereno is facing a separate impeachment complaint in Congress based on her alleged failure to declare her true wealth, aside from accusations she manipulated the process of screening court nominees and spent government money on expensive travels and a new official vehicle.

Sereno on Wednesday reiterated her call to the House of Representatives to transmit the impeachment case against her for trial in the Senate, saying she was willing to step down if convicted.

At the same time, she questioned the quo warranto plea questioning her qualifications before the high court, saying it was tantamount to a “dictatorship” and a threat to the security of tenure of all government employees, not just Supreme Court justices.