SC urged to intervene

SENATORS Franklin Drilon and Francis Escudero on Thursday said the Supreme Court must immediately intervene in the standoff between Malacañang and the Office of the Ombudsman over the Palace suspension of Deputy Ombudsman Melchor Arthur Carandang, to avert a constitutional crisis.

Malacañang on Monday placed Carandang on a 90-day suspension for his alleged illegal disclosure of the bank records of President Rodrigo Duterte and some of his family members. Carandang handles the probe on the reported ill-gotten wealth of the President.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales, however, said she would defy Malacañang’s suspension order on Carañdang, citing the 2014 ruling by the Supreme Court declaring unconstitutional Section 8 (2) of Republic Act 6770 or the Ombudsman Law, which previously empowered the President to discipline the Deputy Ombudsman.

“The Supreme Court should immediately intervene. Otherwise, there could be a constitutional crisis as there is a conflict and a clash between two independent constitutional offices—the President and the Ombudsman,” Drilon said.

He said Malacañang could file a petition for mandamus with the Supreme Court to compel Morales to implement the suspension of Carandang “if it believes that the President can suspend Carandang.”

“Or, Ombudsman Morales and Carandang can file a petition in the Supreme Court to set aside Malacañang’s suspension order, and seek a TRO (temporary restraining order), on the ground that it is contrary to the Supreme Court ruling in the Gonzales case, which voided the power of the President to discipline the deputy ombudsman,” Drilon said.

“Which interpretation is correct cannot be left to the President or the Ombudsman. The Supreme Court must rule as the final arbiter,” he added.

Escudero said the government or the Ombudsman can take the case to the high tribunal in order “not to exacerbate the dispute on jurisdiction and the enforcement of the suspension order.”

“The Solicitor General, as the lawyer of the government, can bring the matter to the Supreme Court by filing a petition for mandamus or certiorari or the Ombudsman can bring it via an injunction or certiorari,” he said.

No impasse – Palace

Malacañang on Thursday said President Duterte would enforce the law amid the refusal of Ombudsman Morales to suspend Carandang.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque made the statement after some senators urged Malacañang and the Ombudsman to break the impasse over Carandang’s suspension.

“There is no impasse. The President is the chief implementor of the law and he will enforce the law,” Roque said during a news conference in Baguio City.

Roque insisted the Executive branch would suspend Carandang unless there is a TRO from the Supreme Court.

The Palace official told opposition senators who criticized the suspension order against Carandang to remember that their ally, former president Benigno Aquino 3rd, sacked three deputy ombudsmen under his term.

Among those fired by Aquino was Deputy Ombudsman Emilio Gonzales 3rd who allegedly delayed the resolution of the extortion case against Senior Insp. Rolando Mendoza, the hostage taker in the 2010 Manila Hostage Crisis.

The Supreme Court, however, overturned Aquino’s decision and reinstated Gonzales to his post.

Meanwhile, Roque said the Palace gave Carandang 10 days to submit his reply to the administrative charges filed against him before the Office of the President.

“If he doesn’t file his answer, then we will proceed to make a decision on the complaint against him,” he said.

WITH WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL