SC urged to void sale of reclaimed land

A Party-list lawmaker asked the Supreme Court (SC) to void the sale of a 41-hectare reclaimed land in Parañaque City for being illegal and unconstitutional.

The reclaimed land was sold 30 years ago to Manila Bay Development Corp. (MBDC).

In his 33-page petition dated April 19, 1-SAGIP Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta asked the high court to compel the Philippine Reclamation Authority (PRA), formerly the Philippine Estates Authority, to repossess the reclaimed property along Roxas Blvd. known as Central Business Park II, where the Entertainment City sits. The reclaimed land was sold in August 1988 for P472,037,050.

Marcoleta said the sale of the property to MBDC violated the 1987 Constitution because reclaimed land should be inalienable.

“The subject reclaimed property is an inalienable land of the public domain and beyond the commerce of man. It had never become alienable nor disposable. Thus, the sale or conveyance thereof to respondent MBDC is undeniably null and void,” he said.

Marcoleta also asked the tribunal to issue a temporary restraining order stopping the PRA from selling, transferring or conveying the property to any buyer of third-party purchaser.

He said “the Deed of Sale dated 23 August 1988 and the Supplementary Deed of Sale dated 22 February 1989, both executed by PEA (now Respondent PRA) and MBDC,” should be declared null and void “for being manifestly contrary to Sections 2 and 3, Article XII of the Constitution.”

The lawmaker said the PRA should recover possession and ownership of the parcels of land covered by OCT No. 02 and TCT No. 19346.

He cited the 2002 case of Amari Coastal Development Corporation wherein the high court ruled that reclaimed lands are lands of the public domain. In the PEA-Amari case, the SC voided the conveyance by PEA of 368 hectares of reclaimed land in Manila Bay to a joint venture it formed with Amari.

“Unless such lands are reclassified as alienable and disposable and declared no longer need for public use, these lands remain inalienable and thus are outside the commerce of man,” Marcoleta pointed out.

“It is ineluctable that at the time of the execution of the said Deed of Sale, the aforementioned two official acts, namely, classification that the subject reclaimed property is alienable and open to disposition and a declaration that the same is not needed for public service were completely absent,” he added.

“Whenever the Executive Branch (the President of the Philippines upon the recommendation of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources) deems it desirable to classify or declare land as alienable or disposable and that the same is no longer needed for public use or service, the President issues a specific proclamation for this purpose,” he said. “Unfortunately, petitioner has not come across any proclamation or other equivalent executive act made by the President of the Philippines specifically declaring the Subject Reclaimed Property as alienable or disposable and no longer needed for public use.”