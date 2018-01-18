Scania keen to help develop BRT systems

SWEDISH automotive company Scania said that it was committed to help the Philippine government develop bus rapid transit (BRT) systems in the country by teaching Filipino drivers and technicians.

“We are especially very keen on city bus developments…The biggest commitment that we can offer in the Philippines [is that]we can come in and educate the drivers and a lot of technicians,” said David Lantz, Scania Southeast Asia manager of sustainable transport solution

“If there’s a BRT, we will be very happy to support it,” Lantz told reporters on the sidelines of a forum on fostering corporate social responsibility held at the Makati Shangri-la on Wednesday.

According to Lantz, the creation of BRTs in the country will help generate more jobs, both for drivers and for the manufacturing sector.

“The BRT employs more drivers than the previous informal system,” Lantz said, noting that “if you have 100 buses, you need to have at least 300 drivers.”

Lantz said that Scania is discussing their interest on BRT systems with the Philippine government and with other stakeholders.

“We’ve been talking with the government for several years and we have been monitoring this. We are talking with different stakeholders,” Lantz said.