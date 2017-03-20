Scania rolls out Fleet Management System in PH

Scania, the Swedish manufacturer of trucks, buses, and other heavy-duty vehicles, has introduced its revolutionary Fleet Management System (FMS) to the Philippines.

Scania Fleet Management is a set of services that connects the vehicles to the operator’s office. The service helps identify and use the key details needed such as vehicle data, fuel consumption, fleet position and driver performance (coasting, heavy braking, speeding or idling) that will help increase the productivity of the fleet, achieve fuel economy and eventually reduce the cost of operations.

It puts clear and useful information at the manager’s fingertips that helps operators better understand how their fleet is performing and what is costing money.

“The good news is all new Scania trucks that are being sold in the country come preinstalled with the Scania Communicator telematics unit. This device regularly collects, saves, sends and receives information for analysis and presentation on the Scania Fleet Management portal or through the Scania Fleet Management app that can be downloaded for free. Operators just need to activate the service in order for them to be able to connect to their fleet’s data,” said Leilani Lim-Tan, Vice President of BJ Mercantile Inc., the local distributor of Scania.

Scania Fleet Management consists of two different service packages: Monitoring and Control. The Scania Fleet Management Monitoring Package is an easy-to-use service that puts operators on the right track to improving their fleet economy – even for small fleets. They will receive weekly email summaries covering all of their vehicles on vital information such as fuel consumption, carbon dioxide emissions and driving behaviors. From these they can see at a glance how each vehicle is performing and which ones need special attention.

They can also access the Scania Fleet Management portal to manage their service planning. Service Planning and Remote Diagnostics provides an overview of all the equipment in the fleet, along with their maintenance plans, including a calendar for keeping track of maintenance and repairs. When a vehicle is scheduled for repair through the FMS portal, parts for replacement can already be prepared in advance, thereby reducing downtime. The workshop only uses Scania genuine parts to reduce breakdown risks.

The Control Package is an advanced set of services that help fleet owners utilize vehicle and driver follow-ups and operational information to support their transport process. Apart from the benefits of the Monitoring Package, they can also access additional useful information and functions including Driver Evaluation, Vehicle Evaluation, Fuel Report, Events Report, Vehicle Tracking, Fleet Position, Environmental Report and a Messaging Service for quick and easy communication.

Scania Driver Services

An added-value component of the Control Package is the Driver Services package, which provides a clear way to monitor driver behavior, plan training, and develop incentives for good performance.

A good driving style saves fuel, reduces vehicle wear and helps prevent accidents on the road boosting road safety and reducing vehicle downtime. Scania offers a driver training program to show drivers how to drive more economically and more safely, which in turn has a positive impact on profitability and has a significant on reducing emissions. With the Driver Evaluation function of the Control Package, operators can regularly check on their drivers’ driving style to identify areas of improvement.

Satisfied clients

The Scania Fleet Management System is already being used by a number of fleet operators in the country.

“The Scania system gives you more in-depth knowledge of your vehicles and driver performance,” said Benzon Rosete, Managing Director, Best Geo-Carrier.

“The fuel performance per vehicle is very useful to us especially with regards to the handling of the vehicle’s transmission, the active detection of vehicle problems/faults, maintenance notifications as well as real-time monitoring of their fuel load and other parameters crucial in a journey,” said Luigi Teola, Technical Manager, Great Sierra Development Corporation, who provided live data from his fleet to demonstrate the system for media and fleet owners at the introduction event recently held at BJ Mercantile’s showroom at EDSA Balintawak in Quezon City (Metro Manila).

“The driver performance data helps us assess driver skills as well as set benchmarks and gauge driver performance across our entire fleet. Scania Driver support is being used together with our Driver Management Team to coach drivers in the way they handle our Scania vehicles,” Teola added.

