Scania technology prioritizes road safety

Because studies have shown that the human factor is the cause of most road accidents, which is why Scania believes the design of the driver’s environment is crucial to a person’s ability to operate a vehicle safely.

Scania is one the world’s leaders in the development of accident-prevention vehicle technology and the company makes it a point to integrate safety features in all development so as to minimize personal injuries in accidents. Scania’s trucks plying local roads are equipped with the latest active and passive safety features so in the event that something untoward occurs, the consequences for the vehicle and other road users are limited.

In terms of Active Safety, Scania gives top priority to the following areas:

Ride and road holding – the vehicle should be responsive and easy to maneuver. Vehicles come equipped with electronic stability program (ESP), which is a system that senses driver’s commands and actual direction of travel of the vehicle and acts when it detects that the vehicle is at risk. This active safety system drastically reduces risk of tipping, understeer and oversteer.

Brake performance – Scania’s integral retarder has significantly extended safety margins. Intergrated into the gearbox, Scania Hydraulic Retarder provides high additional braking performance — 3,000 Newton-meters, in addition to exhaust brake and the standard wheel brake system. It makes constant downhill braking possible with less risk of the brakes overheating.

Steering and brake feel – the driver should feel how the vehicle responds to every input. With the electronic brake system (EBS), electronics identify gripping capacity for each wheel and distribute the traction or braking force to the wheels with the best grip at the time. EBS comes standard with anti-lock braking system (ABS), brake assist, traction control (TC) and drag torque control (DTC).

Driver comfort and ergonomics – the driver’s environment is designed for well- thought-out interaction between man and machine. Controls are within easy reach, noise levels reduced and the steering column and pedals are integrated to give excellent ergonomics.

For passive safety, Scania concentrates development effort on the following areas:

Driver protection – sturdy cab, soft padded interior.

Comfortable seat belts – a driver who remains in the seat in a collision maintains control over the vehicle and is seldom injured. Scania has offered integrated seat belts since 1988.

Airbag – if the option is installed, can further increase protection for driver and passenger if used together with the seat belt.

Component location – the shape of the frame and the positioning of the underrun protection guard the front suspension and steering system, helping retain maneuverability for as long as possible in a collision. The underrun protection system also prevents a car from driving under the truck in the event of a head-on collision between a truck and a car.

“Apart from offering our customers total solutions that enhance their profitability by means of high earning capacity and low operating cost, another one of our main thrusts is to help make Philippine roads safer for both Scania truck drivers and the commuting public,” said Leilani Lim-Tan, Vice President of BJ Mercantile Inc.

“Our approach to road safety is built on three pillars – the vehicle, the infrastructure and above all the driver. Through Driver Training, we are able to educate Scania truck drivers about proper driving techniques which improves road safety and results in a 5 to 15 percent reduction in fuel consumption,” she added.

For more information about Scania, visit Scania's showroom located at 1132 EDSA Balintawak, Quezon City, call 361-0088, email scania@bjmerc.com, visit www.scania.ph, or check their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/scaniaphilippines/.