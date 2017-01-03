Scarlett Johansson hits punk-rock as porcupine in ‘Sing’

Superstar Scarlett Johansson breathes life to Ash, a prickly teenage porcupine with a punk-rock attitude, in Universal Pictures and Illumination’s Sing, a musical comedy about finding the shining star that lives inside all of us.

Ash auditions for a singing competition with her egotistical, unsupportive jerk of a boyfriend, Lance (Beck Bennett), but only Ash makes it as a finalist. In rehearsals, her rebellious nature continually puts her at odds with contest producer Buster (Matthew McConaughey), who envisions her as a pop-star princess. Meanwhile, she wants to write her own authentic rock songs that reflect her unique style.

Not many fans realize Johansson is also an accomplished singer/songwriter—who has released two albums and collaborated with Pete Yorn. As the voice of Ash, a disaffected porcupine who has been recently dumped by her no-good boyfriend, Johansson had to tap into her inner angst-ridden teen to deliver the porcupine’s powerhouse vocals.

While Buster initially sees Ash as a “Call Me Maybe” girl, Ash is determined to perform the type of music Lance tried to control when they were together. “Whenever Ash comes on the screen, I just melt,” sums producer Janet Healy. “Scarlett’s voice coming out of that adorable character is just wonderful. She’s riveting.”

Sing also stars Reese Witherspoon, alongside Seth McFarlane, John Reilly, Taron Egerton and Grammy Award-nominated Tori Kelly.

Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, McCnaughgey as dapper koala Buster Moon who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times, is an eternal optimist who loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Now faced with the crumbling of his life’s ambition, he has one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world’s greatest singing competition.

Each of the five star contestants—Mike (MacFarlane), the mouse; Meena (Kelly), the timid teenage elephant ; Rosita (Witherspoon), the overtaxed mother pig; Johnny (Egerton), the young gangster gorilla, and Ash—arrives under Buster’s marquee believing that this is their shot to change the course of their life. And as Buster coaches each of his contestants closer and closer to the grand finale, he starts to learn that maybe the theater isn’t the only thing that is in need of saving.

Distributed by United International Pictures through Columbia Pictures, Sing opens across the Philippines today.