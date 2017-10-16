Scary and sweet trick or treat costumes for Halloween

If children have been trick or treating every Halloween with the same scary or sweet costumes, it’s time to try out something different with the trendy Halloween collection filled with funky head gears, fuzzy jumpsuits and frightening finds.

Onesies allow kids to slip on a full costume—as a unicorn, dinosaur, fox, or pug—in a matter of seconds. More than that, these fuzzy jumpsuits from Toy Kingdom are cozy and snugly, and perfect for trick or treat.

Complete the character with the funky headgears and terrific toppers. Cap off any awesome Halloween costume with fun top hats—stuffed elephant, green dragon, red dragon and stuffed shark hats. If children prefer to take the scary route—there are stuffed maleficent hat, black witch with orange foot hats and long horn headbands.

There are also frightening finds that will bring Halloween to anyone’s home: talking and moving raven in cage, zombie ground breaker and dancing and singing zombie boy.

Finally, the trick or treat get up won’t be complete without the sweet treats. There are character pails inspired by Disney characters like Lightning McQueen, Minnie Mouse and Sofia The First to fill with candies and chocolates.