SCENE STEALERS

Winter Wonderland

Talented CCP members and photography enthusiasts came together for the Winter Wonderland Exhibit, to showcase their breathtaking captures of Bhutan, Japan, China, Norway, Greenland, Iceland, Russia and other parts unknown. The vivid landscapes were printed on aluminum plates using Chromaluxe, which offers incomparable clarity and vividness in color.

The photographs are on display at Solaire Resort & Casino until January 31, and proceeds will be given to the Chosen Children Village and Project Seven Summits.