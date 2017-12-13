Scenes from a mall

Going to the mall is a favorite Filipino pastime where people can go to relax, enjoy recreational activities, indulge in meals from their favorite restaurants or splurge on themselves and their family.

In order to keep their crowd entertained and satisfied, malls have taken on the challenge of being Instagram-worthy to entice a bigger crowd while being an eye-candy to the mall-goers.

People now flock to the malls, equipped with their mobile devices to, eager to share to their friends and family the colorful as well as creative decorations that embellish the halls of a mall.