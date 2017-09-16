For Zonasha

*

Young woman in cheap make up and pointed heels

Clinging to the arms of the white fat man

Passing without looking the Glassy eyed elderly woman

Asking for alms in the Sidewalks marked

With a politician’s initials

To remind us, without them, who would build the roads?

*

A traffic enforcer congesting the traffic

Standing in the middle of the road

Because he can, laughing about something—

Always laughing about something

The honks of shoe less drivers are powerless

*

Young people in their flamboyant

Fashion sense and irksome language

You can even hear young girls say

“Putang inang yan!” not to show

Defiance or retaliation to a system,

But because that’s what they hear everybody say

As a punctuation mark of their sentences

*

Men neatly dressed; I.D.s noosed to their neck,

Neckties knotted tight, already choking their existence

All seem to be doing something important

Until you hear what they talk about: whores in tight short skirts

*

And I at the eye of all these, not looking

So different from them I am now looking at this

Young woman standing beside me

Not because she wore a tight short skirt

But because she’s reading a Bulgakov

While holding my right arm, waiting for a jeep

Looking the sanest and I wonder

Are you dying to get home too,

And be far from this circus?

(2012)