SCENT OF BOLDNESS

Nautica Voyage Heritage

Bold style and design continue to be celebrated in the Nautica Voyage Heritage, which believes in staying true to one’s self. Laurent LeGuernec of IFF concocted this iconic fragrance with a modern twist, capturing the next chapter of the Nautica man’s sojourn. Outstanding aromatic notes and a new warm, woody back mark this latest rendition, blending peppermint and rosemary oil with the masculine Bergamot on top, with Lavender, Vetiver and spicy Ginger at the heart and Amber, Guuiac Wood and Sandalwood as the anchor.

Exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corporation, Nautica is available in leading Rustan’s, SM Stores, Robinsons, Landmark department stores, Rockwell Power Plant Mall and Zalora. Prices are P2,150 for 50 ml and P2,650 for 100 ml.