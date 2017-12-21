SCENT OF THE UNSUAL

Cartier

Cartier recently celebrated OSNI 1 Le Nuage Parfumé, first of a yearly series of immersive olfactive experiences by Mathilde Laurent, Perfumer of the Maison Cartier. The concept of OSNI is based on meetings between olfaction and another artistic or scientific discipline. It transposes the Maison’s creative and iconoclastic style into perfume. Laurent collaborated with engineering firm Transsolar, which specializes in climatology. The result was an installation that featured a cloud with an almost odorless texture that could work with l’Envol de Cartier perfume.

In the Philippines, Cartier is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc. and is located at Greenbelt 4, Rustan’s Shangri-La and Newport Resorts World.