So Scent-sational at Miniso

LET your loved ones feel special this Valentine’s season with gifts of love, fragrance, and beauty from Japanese fast fashion brand Miniso.

Express your love in Valentine cards in classy and lovely designs available at the Stationery section.

There are also scent-sational fragrances that draw inspiration from Perfect Love, Romantic Sakura, and Crystal Diamonds; as well as natural essence oils derived from jojoba seed oil and the rosa damascene flower oil, as well as bath salts made from rose essence.

Give yourself a romantic new look with Miniso’s beauty collection: various shades and colors of foundations, shimmery eyeshadows, luminous blushers, high definition lipsticks and eyebrow liners perfect for a date night.

Spread the love with Miniso located in most SM Supermalls. Also, follow @MinisoPhilippines at Facebook for more gift ideas and updates.