SCG launches fiber cement wood substitute

SIAM Cement Group (SCG) introduced its SCG Smartwood Cement and SCG Portland Cement to the Philippine market on Wednesday during the Philippine World Building and Construction Exposition or WorldBex 2017 at the World Trade Center in Pasay City.

“At SCG, we create and deliver world-class building materials that truly serve our customers’ need. SCG Smartwood, a superior brand of fiber cement wood substitute, offers a variety of designs and applications, while at the same time extending the lifespan of a house for up to 30 to 50 years,” said Phaskorn Buranawit, country director of SCG Cement-Building Materials Philippines.

“SCG Portland Cement, on the other hand, uses innovative technology to boost its compressive strength, increasing its resistance to everyday wear and tear,” Phaskorn added.

SCG Smartwood and SCG Portland Cement also contribute to the well-being of the environment.

Phaskorn said SCG Smartwoods lessens the number of trees cut for lumber and other wood products. The production of SCG Portland Cement, on the other hand, involves the rehabilitation of its quarrying sites.

The company gives importance to research and development of products, which is aimed at creating more value for customers and promoting environmental conservation, he added.

WorldBex brings together architects, interior designers, exporters and students who wish to learn about the latest trends and innovations in the construction and building sector.

The 22nd edition of WorldBex is being held from March 15 to 19 at the World Trade Center Metro Manila, the Philippine Trade Training Center, and the SMX Convention Center.